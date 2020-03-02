Harvest statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department show overall hunter success during the 2019 season for bighorn sheep was 100 percent, 87 percent for moose and 62 percent for elk. The department issued four bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All five hunters harvested a bighorn ram. The department issued 475 […]

Harvest statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department show overall hunter success during the 2019 season for bighorn sheep was 100 percent, 87 percent for moose and 62 percent for elk.

The department issued four bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All five hunters harvested a bighorn ram.

The department issued 475 moose licenses last year. Of that total, 449 hunters harvested 389 animals " 154 bulls and 235 cows/calves. Harvest for each unit follows:

UnitHuntersBullsCow/CalfSuccess RateM554080M61510173M81513193M9114296179M10M111801205840107659288

The department issued 487 elk licenses last year. Of that total, 449 hunters harvested 279 elk " 155 bulls and 124 cows/calves. Harvest for each unit follows:

UnitHuntersBullsCow/CalfSuccess RateE1EE1W8552221527165860E2128343050E3150664675E4E62212144056475