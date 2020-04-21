The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of this year's Earth Day patch contest. Winners in the three age categories were Kenzley Hausauer of Halliday (6-9), Allison Gudmundson of Mountain (10-13), and Rowan Bushnell of Cartwright (14-18). Gudmundson's design was chosen as the contest winner. Each year, the Game and Fish […]

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of this year's Earth Day patch contest.

Winners in the three age categories were Kenzley Hausauer of Halliday (6-9), Allison Gudmundson of Mountain (10-13), and Rowan Bushnell of Cartwright (14-18). Gudmundson's design was chosen as the contest winner.

Each year, the Game and Fish Department sponsors a contest to celebrate Earth Day, recognized April 22, for students ages 6-18 to design a North Dakota Earth Day Patch. Groups participating in cleaning up publicly owned or managed lands in April and May receive a specifically designed conservation patch.

This year's cleanup projects were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.