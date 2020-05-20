Debi Boughton, Kirksville Tourism Director, has some suggestions for enjoying time 'In Your Own Backyard' For any activities, be sure to keep at least a six foot distance between you and others, wash hands frequently, don't touch your face and cough into your elbow. If you have ideas or suggestions email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com Thursday, May 28 […]

Debi Boughton, Kirksville Tourism Director, has some suggestions for enjoying time 'In Your Own Backyard' For any activities, be sure to keep at least a six foot distance between you and others, wash hands frequently, don't touch your face and cough into your elbow. If you have ideas or suggestions email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com

Thursday, May 28

What is your opinion of bear hunting in Missouri? Today Missouri is home to between 540 " 840 black bears. Bear numbers are currently increasing each year and bear range in the state is expanding. The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering having a bear hunting season. MDC is asking for public comment online between now and June 5th. Go to: mdc.mo.gov/bears.

Saturday, May 30

Are you looking for locally grown food? The first stop for you is the Kirksville Kiwanis Farmer's Market each Saturday in downtown Kirksville. In addition, The Adair County Extension Center has a new program called the Missouri Food Finder at: MOFoodFinder.org. It is a new online tool that connects consumers with people who grow and sell locally produced food. For more information call 660-665-9866.

Saturday, May 30

Are you ready for a day at the beach? The beach and swimming area at Thousand Hills State Park is open for the season each day from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Spread out your towel or chair at least 6 feet from others. For more information call 660-665-6995.

Monday, June 1

Today is National Say Something Nice Day. Take this opportunity to make this day extra pleasant for everyone. In 2006, Mayor Keith Summey of North Charleston, South Carolina proclaimed June 1st as Say Something Nice Day in recognition of the communication efforts of specialist Dr. Mitch Carnell founder of the day according to the National Day Calendar. The day was created to counteract bullying and to encourage courtesy and kindness.

Tuesday, June 2

The Adair County Library has set up their Summer Reading Program for children and teens. This year's theme is: Imagine Your Story. The first story time is today at 10:30 on the Library Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/adaircountypubliclibrary/. Each day, Tuesday thru Saturday is a different activity via Facebook. There is also a castle wall to color in every time a child reads for 15 minutes. For more information call 660-665-6038.