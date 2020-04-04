When spring storms cause roofs to spring a leak or the house needs a new roof altogether, a roofer is one of the most critical contractors a consumer can hire.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) received more than 6,000 complaints about roofing contractors in 2019. Roofers ranked among the 10 most-complained-about business categories in Eastern and Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois last year.

Many complaints involved the quality of work, failure to complete jobs and failure to issue refunds. An Arnold man told BBB in September 2019 a contractor left new roofing unattached to his home, causing it to blow off in a storm and damage other areas of the roof. The company did not respond to his requests to clean up the mess and correct it, nor to his eventual request for a refund.

Repairing or replacing your roof is one of the biggest home projects a homeowner may have to consider. It’s vital that consumers research companies before hiring them for this critical work.

Homeowners should be cautious after a storm, when fly-by-night contractors often go door-to-door with offers to make repairs or clear debris. BBB complaints describe contractors who, in these situations, took deposits from consumers and did little or no work. Some couldn’t be reached when consumers wanted refunds or were dissatisfied with the repairs.

Consider the following when hiring a roofer or any contractor:

Michelle Gleba is the regional director for the BBB.