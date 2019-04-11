Most of us would rather die than be 13 again, but that’s the situation Regina Hall finds herself in as wicked businesswoman Jordan Sanders in “Little,” a body-swap comedy espousing “Big” ideas.



Hall, coming off her career-best performance in “Support the Girls,” is clearly tripping on playing a rich tech exec famous for her unmitigated meanness. Leona Helmsley’s got nothing on her. Clearly, comeuppance is due. And it arrives via Marsai Martin, the embodiment of Jordan’s 13-year-old self, complete with mushroom-cloud afro and oversized Coke-bottle glasses. The horror!



As you may have gathered, the premise is a reversal of “Big” - or “Shazam!” or “13 Going on 30” or … you get the picture. The arc is familiar, too, as Hall’s grownup mean girl gets schooled by the kid inside her. Yes, money isn’t everything, and courtesy of her grand invention - an Alexa-like personal assistant called HomeGirl (voiced by Martin’s “Black-ish” mom, Tracee Ellis Ross) - Jordan is rolling in it. Then presto-chango, she wakes up one morning in her 13-year-old body - with her jaded 30-something surliness firmly intact. What’s a girl/woman to do?



If you’re Hall, you camp it up to just shy of ridiculous. Her forever-temperamental Jordan bans carbs in her office, where upon her arrival, employees yell, “take cover.” Also, pity the poor housekeeper who fails to place Jordan’s slippers exactly 53 centimeters away from her bed. A magazine dubs her Atlanta’s “Tech Empress” and she makes Miranda Priestly look civilized.



On the flip side is Issa Rae’s Alice, Jordan’s put-upon assistant. She hates her employer so much she begins her day with a meditation titled “So You Want to Slap Your Boss.” But once the tables are turned, it’s April flexing the authority, and finally drawing attention to her long-ignored ideas. And, as you’d suspect, Jordan’s biggest client (Mikey Day) has given her 48 hours to design a new gaming app, or he’s out the door.



That’s the setup, and yes, everything that happens is as expected, and redemption is a mere 100 minutes away. But a boatload of charm, strong work by the principal actors and nimble direction from Tina Gordon make “Little” an unexpected delight. Gordon, who also scripted February’s “What Men Want,” comes packing three powerful weapons in Martin, Hall and Rae (HBO’s “Insecure.”), a triumvirate they call “black-girl magic.” And it’s kind of spellbinding.



Especially Martin.



At 14, she is “Little’s” executive producer, the youngest ever in Hollywood. The same combination of smarts and maturity reveal themselves in how well she plays Jordan - headstrong and confident. Her Jordan doesn’t think twice about putting the moves on her hunky teacher (Justin Hartley) at Windsor Middle School, the last place she ever expected to return. But here she is, a 38-year-old woman in a 13-year-old body, wearing a hot-pink pant suit and forced to reckon again with the class bully (Eva Carlton). After a child services agent (Rachel Dratch, hysterical) sends her back to school, Jordan takes refuge with a trio of fellow nerds (JD McCrary, Tucker Meek and Thalia Tran), who she’ll help navigate the school social stratosphere.



Despite the unabashed predictability, Gordon’s film is genuinely warm and funny in its portrayals of teen struggles. Nothing has changed in the 25 years since Jordan left junior high. It still sucks, especially in the age of social media. It’s those humiliations (including the one shown in the film’s opening scene) setting the tone for her take-no-prisoners grown-up self. “No one bullies the boss,” her father says. That explains the present day Jordan, with her swanky apartment, killer closet, designer wardrobe, BMW sports car and gorgeous boy toy (Luke James). It’s her people skills that are lacking.



The script, penned by Gordon and Tracy Oliver, is a fun barrage of breezy pop culture references, including nostalgic nods to the mid-’90s (did small Jordan just do an MC Hammer shuffle?). It’s also in the now, invoking a pair of well-placed “okurts,” rapper Cardi B’s signature sound effect, and some FortNite dances like “Orange Justice” and “The Shoot.” In one silly, but funny, scene, Rae and Martin kick it old-school, harmonizing on Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down” in a fancy restaurant, using breadsticks as microphones. Hijinks ensue as Martin slinks on top of the bar, and Rae, dressed as walking sight gag in a gold lamé skirt and cheetah top, works the room.



With minimum fuss, Jordan learns her Dickensian do-over is an exercise in living your best life and not allowing anyone to define you. That’s a “Little” lesson sure to go a long, long way.



Dana Barbuto may be reached at dbarbuto@patriotledger.com or follow her on Twitter @dbarbuto_Ledger.



“Little”

Cast: Marsai Martin, Regina Hall and Issa Rae.

(PG-13 for some suggestive content)

Grade: B