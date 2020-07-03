My maternal grandparents, Martha and Louis, used to hide their birth years from people. We later found out my grandmother, born in 1900, was actually older than my grandfather, born in 1901. Being the proper folks they were, that just wasn’t the kind of fact you made public at that time.

I am reminded of that familial anecdote because each July 4, people who care – and believe me, they are many – take to the Internet to debate, discuss or just look up whether Louis Armstrong was born on July 4, 1900, July 4, 1901 or, as it has seemed more recently, on August 4, 1901.

About 15 years after the famed trumpeter and innovator died on July 6, 1971, Offbeat Magazine notes that New Orleans historian Tad Jones “discovered a baptismal certificate that indicated, and some say proved, that Armstrong was, in fact, born in early August of the latter year.”

Satchmo himself used July 4, 1900 for most of his life, so much so that even with the “controversy” still in play, that’s the date most people prefer to celebrate him. Let’s remember “Pops” – considered among the most important, if not the most important, musician in jazz history – never lacked for infusing showmanship into his presentation. His sweat-drenched handkerchief, always in-hand, became as omnipresent a prop as the cornet he played.

I’ve never concerned myself with the lore. Does it really matter? What's more important is that this holiday affords us an opportunity to revisit Armstrong’s enduring stature. The Armstrong “tale of the tape” can be summed up as a plethora of firsts.

Armstrong didn’t operate in a total vacuum, but is credited with advancing the musical style of his mentor King Oliver, placing the art of the solo, and improvisation, front and center. And, while he might not have had the prettiest voice on the planet, or been the very first to attempt scat singing, his 1926 recording of “Heebie Jeebies” is correctly credited with conquering and popularizing that art form.

Further, Armstrong became one of the first crossover Black artists, even more so than contemporaries such as Duke Ellington. Armstrong was the first African American to receive major billing in a Hollywood production, appearing in 1936's “Pennies From Heaven,” which starred Bing Crosby. A year later, he became the first African-American musician to host a nationally-syndicated radio show, supplanting Rudy Vallee on “Fleischmann’s Yeast Show.”

Then there’s Armstrong’s start in his early teens in New Orleans and his prolific work in Chicago during the 1920s. From 1923-1928, he recorded some 60 sides for Okeh Records, initially featuring his Hot Five, then the subsequently expanded Hot Seven group.

Taking up permanent residence in Queens, New York, he took the city by storm, eventually becoming a global jazz ambassador; for a number of years he performed close to 300 shows annually, traveling to continents near and far. By the mid-1960s, Armstrong had truly become a superstar, with releases such as “Hello Dolly” and “What A Wonderful World” going platinum.

Armstrong suffered a fatal heart attack at either 70 or 71, depending on which birthdate you accept. On the anniversary of his death in 2016, Peter Keepnews, writing in The New York Times, wrote:

“To millions, Armstrong, who died 45 years ago today, was the human ray of sunshine with the mile-wide smile, the gravelly voice and the peerless way with a song — the man whose joyous rendition of ‘Hello, Dolly!,’ recorded when he was in his 60s, momentarily ended the Beatles’ three-month reign at the top of the singles chart. To jazz aficionados, he was also something more: the trumpet virtuoso with the boundless musical imagination who almost singlehandedly shifted the focus of jazz from collective improvisation to individual expression.”

Quoting the original New York Times obituary, which appeared on Page 1, Keepnews concluded: “His front-page Times obituary noted that ‘he had observed his 71st birthday on Sunday,’ just two days earlier. That this quintessential American success story was born on July 4, 1900, always seemed too perfect to be true. And, as it turned out, it wasn’t true: According to later research, he had actually been born on Aug. 4, 1901. Call it poetic license. The date he (and everyone else) celebrated was, as the old saying goes, close enough for jazz.”

Jon W. Poses is executive director of the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series. Reach him at jazznbsbl@socket.net.