In another world, Brett Kristofferson would not be talking about "So Near So Far," a musical review of showtunes to be performed as the swan song of MU Theatre’s summer reason, turned upside-down by – what else – the coronavirus. In another world, the department’s summer company would be staging a large-scale production of "Beauty and the Beast."

But in this world, the Missouri-born composer is preparing to watch his songs be brought to life virtually. "So Near So Far" is a collection of songs years in the making, both a passion project and necessary creative outlet for an artist who, like many others in his industry, is trying to figure out what theatre can and should be in times of turbulence.

Kristofferson studied music theory at Missouri State before earning a Master’s of Arts at Texas Tech University. But he’s been writing music since he was in the fifth grade. After spending time in New York and honing his craft with the likes of the composers of "Avenue Q" and "Next to Normal," he returned to Missouri last year to be closer with his family. Aside from his work at MU, he now teaches as an adjunct professor at Lindenwood College in St. Charles.

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Velasquez: How did this show come about?

Kristofferson: About two or three years ago, we premiered a review of my songs in New York called "This Very Moment." You know, most composers have some kind of a review of their work. I have worked on various various iterations of this over the years, but "This Very Moment," I think, we landed the people, my collaborators and I, we sort of landed on a thing that worked as a piece, right? So we did it in New York, and then we did it in St. Louis last summer.

When COVID happened, (MU Theatre) lost the rights to "Beauty and the Beast." We couldn't do it streaming, cuz people were not doing that yet. So they had to figure out what to do. (Directors) Joy (Powell) and Scott (Konce), were both in "This Very Moment" in St. Louis last summer. They thought, "Well, why don't we explore the idea of doing a show of your stuff?"

I have to just give Dr. (Heather) Carver and Dr. Powell shout outs because, you know, this thing started and so many theaters were canceling, you know, understandably like, what do you do? We're canceling the seasons for the summer. But, they figured they had the resources and a way to do it. So they figured it out.

You had to adapt a show written for a small ensemble to fit a cast of 30 or more. What was the biggest challenge of that? And what did you find that you enjoyed the most about it?

The biggest challenge was just trying to make sure that we feature as many people as possible. We tried to favor the folks who were going to be featured prominently in the original production. I wrote some choral arrangements for, you know, that weren't in the pieces before, you know, to sort of beef up the the ensemble aspect of it.

But actually, writing for a big ensemble of singers is pretty exciting to me. Re-envisioning some of the songs for bigger ensembles was fun, because I like writing for big choral ensembles.

There's one there's a song called the "Lizzie Borden Rag," which is from a project that that I was working on years ago in New York, and it had no ensemble in it at all. It was just a soloist. So, we put in a chorus, and there's like dancing in it – as much as you can do online with dancing.

Yeah, how does that work?

Well, right now at Rhynsberger, they’re actually filming on the stage. We got the permission to do that, social distancing and everything. So they film all their pieces, I think, one at a time in isolation. And then they're going to put it together in post production. So that'll be interesting to see how they, you know, what magic they do for that.

How do you stay inspired as a creator and artist in isolation?

When we all went into quarantine, all these memes and things started circulating like, "Shakespeare wrote ’King Lear’ in quarantine." But I also heard some counter narratives from some very conscientious individuals that were like, you know, you do not have to put that on yourself. You do not have to expect yourself to write "King Lear" while you're in quarantine, but I do. I do think that this kind of conflict and, you know, upheaval is meat for creativity.

Ultimately, it really feeds the impulse to react, to deal with what's going on, and I feel like we're seeing a whole new realm, I guess you would say, of creative expression just out of necessity.

You’ve been working with a lot of students lately – whether in your show or at Lindenwood. What has struck you the most about how they are handling the upheavals of the pandemic?

That has been pretty inspiring actually. The level of work they continue to do, you know, it was kind of on them to figure out the technical aspects of going online in music and theatre classes.

The students did not, for the most part, drop their commitment to doing really good work and trying to progress as artists. And they just kind of proved their resiliency and their commitment to not letting this- I mean, this is temporary, right? Knock on wood. But they didn’t let this stop them.

"So Near So Far" will be free to stream on Mizzou Theatre’s YouTube channel starting July 22 at 7 p.m. and running through July 26.