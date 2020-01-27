February 5 Mike Doughty at Rose Music Hall The Soul Coughing founder, prolific solo artist and author propagates a smart pop sound, in which each musical wrinkle meets its match in multi-dimensional lyrics. With Baby Men. 8 p.m.; $16 to $18. www.rosemusichall.com.

February 7 Mike Zito at The Blue Note The blues guitarist and St. Louis stalwart did his hometown proud with a tribute record to Chuck Berry featuring the talents of Joe Bonamassa, Sonny Landreth, Luther Dickinson and more. Zito will perform under the banner of that tribute at The Blue Note. 8 p.m.; $10 to $20. www.thebluenote.com.

February 11 John R Miller and the Engine Lights at Rose Music Hall The West Virginia native shepherds his band through a hardscrabble country vibe that finds solace in lonesome strings and getting its bad-luck songs off its chest. 8 p.m.; $6.

February 13 Danielle Nicole Band at Rose Music Hall A Roots N Blues fest veteran — both as a solo act and as part of the family band Trampled Under Foot — Danielle Nicole offers up a modern update on classic blues. 7:30 p.m.; $15 to $18.

February 16 Aaron Parks Trio at Murry’s The thoughtful, spoon-bending pianist leads a trio featuring legendary drummer Billy Hart and dynamic bassist Ben Street. 3:30 and 7 p.m.; sold out. www.wealwaysswing.org.

February 24 Tanya Tucker and Brandy Clark at The Blue Note A pair of country singers with terrific resumes teams up. Tucker’s 2019 offering and her first in a decade, “While I’m Livin,’” more than earned its critical stripes. Clark has written songs for everyone from Reba McEntire to Miranda Lambert, and her own records retain serious songcraft and spiritual earthiness. 7 p.m.; $44.50 to $59.50.

February 27 Indigo Girls at The Blue Note One of the all-time great folk-rock duos, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are still vibrant and relevant more than 30 years into their creative partnership. 8 p.m.; $35 to $65.

February 27 Sunny Sweeney at Rose Music Hall The Texas native imbues her work with a classic somebody-done-somebody-wrong appeal. With Erin Enderlin. 6 p.m.; $16 to $20.

