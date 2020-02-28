Timothy Lutheran sponsors community fair

The Livewell Community Fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Timothy Lutheran Ministries, 301 E. Wyatt Road, Blue Springs.

This fair will provide an opportunity to learn about local programs, services, and youth activities available in the area. Representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs’ program “Play 60” will be present encouraging children to participate in healthy exercise for 60 minutes each day.

Also available will be representatives of multiple resources in the area that support physical, emotional and spiritual health. Information on a healthy diet will be presented as will information on adult exercise and wellbeing. There is no charge for this event. For further information, call 816-228-5300.

Stone Church Sunday service

Greg Savage will speak on the theme “Strength in Vulnerability” at the 10:15 a.m. service this Sunday at Community of Christ Stone Church.

The church is at 1012 W. Lexington Ave. in Independence and is handicap accessible and closed captioning is provided. All are welcome.

For more information about this service or Stone Church, please call 816-254-2211 or visit our website at www.stone-church.org or www.cofchrist.org.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Potato Bar

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 14 with a potato bar. The meal will be offered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will consist of baked potatoes, including sweet potatoes with toppings including butter, cheese, sour cream, chili, tomato sauce, and lettuce.

The church is at 603 N. Jennings Road in Independnece. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and under. Please bring an item to donate to the food pantry. For further information call 816-461-9224.

– Examiner staff