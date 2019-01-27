A California man was booked into the Cooper County Jail on Saturday after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a large quantity of marijuana during a search.

Zechariah Heryford, 37, of Lodi, California, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 70. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drug trafficking. The online arrest report did not state where in Cooper County the stop was made.

The patrol stated on the Troop F Twitter account that the search, aided by a drug dog, recovered 115 pounds of marijuana.

A warrant was issued and Heryford will be arraigned Monday in Boonville.