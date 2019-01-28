A majority of the Audrain county’s revenue comes from sales tax, and that revenue source is becoming an ever increasing issue as more and more purchases are made online.

The Audrain County Commission discussed the issue in its final 2019 budget hearing Monday. “Services are dependent on sales tax. It has a direct impact on our ability to provide services,” said Eastern District Commissioner Alan Winders.

In a previous United States Supreme Court Decision, it found that states could not collect sales tax on purchases made online if a particular retailer did not have a physical presences in that state. Consumers would, however, have to apply a use tax for the sales tax amount from online purchases when calculating his or her tax return. This almost never happens, though.

A United States Supreme Court decision in June changed that by allowing for the collection of sales taxes on products purchased online, even if a business did not have a physical presence in that state. A South Dakota law applied to businesses that did more than $100,000 worth or 200 or more transactions within the state from online orders is what was at odds before the court.

The commission tracks any new decisions on tax rules made at the state level, since Audrain County services are funded more through sales tax than through property taxes. Estimated sales tax revenue by classification for 2019 is $2.6 million for the general fund, while actual sales tax collected in 2018 was $2,649,418.37. Estimated property tax revenue by classification is $1.033 million, while 2018 actual property tax for the general fund was $1,052,165.01. These amounts do not include other county revenue collections from intergovernmental sources, service fees, interest and other revenues.

The various sales taxes by the county, such as the small structures tax or law enforcement sales tax fund, could see a revenue boost in future years if the state of Missouri develops a plan for collecting sales tax on all online purchases. Sales tax is already collected for online purchases through Amazon. Not every transaction is charged, though. The South Dakota decision put the focus on online retailers Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg.

The county estimates for expenditure appropriations for several funds, which includes departmental fund appropriations, such as general revenue, special road and bridge, prosecuting attorney administrative, local emergency planning committee, among others. These are all factored by the county clerk’s office.

The budget process started back in November as each county department started preparing its budget requests, which were then presented to the commission in December. The commission then worked through the numbers and prioritized requests, which it then approved Monday.

Presiding Commissioner Steve Hobbs said all employees will see a slight wage increase in 2019. This is down to a cost-of-living adjustment and other factors. Audrain County is one of the few counties left that pays 100 percent of its employees’ health insurance, he said.

The 2019 budget was approved unanimously by the commission.