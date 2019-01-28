Late last week, the Audrain County Farm Service Agency office in Mexico was able to turn its lights back on and open its doors.

The U.S. Government recently ended the longest shutdown in history, affecting 800,000 federal employees. Before the shutdown ended, the United State Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that FSA offices would reopen for two weeks until Feb. 8.

“At President Trump’s direction, we have been working to alleviate the effects of the lapse in federal funding as best we can, and we are happy to announce the reopening of FSA offices for certain services,” Sonny Perdue, agriculture secretary said in a release. “The FSA provides vital support for farmers and ranchers and they count on those services being available. We want to offer as much assistance as possible until the partial government shutdown is resolved.”

Kahler Mitchell, Audrain County FSA Executive Director, said one of the programs is the Market Facilitation Program. Mitchell wrote in an email he is authorized to approve applications and make payments to producers.

A fact sheet released in September by the agriculture department originally had the deadline for applications as Jan. 15. That deadline was extended to Feb. 14 due to the government shutdown.

Producers who certified production numbers by Dec. 28 have received payments. According to the fact sheet, the program is used to provide direct payments to help commodity producers, such as corn and soybeans, who have been directly impacted by illegal retaliatory tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports.

Payments are given on the first 50 percent of a producer’s total production. Initial payment rates in September included 1 cent on corn per bushel and $1.65 per bushel on soybeans, and are limited up to $125,000 each on crop commodities, dairy production and hogs and shelled almonds and sweet cherries. Producers whose adjusted gross income exceeds $900,000 were not eligible.

Other programs the agriculture department are allowing payments on include marketing assistance loans, service existing conservation reserve program contracts and livestock forage disaster, among others. The agency cannot provide payments for new applications for programs such as the conservation reserve program, farm facility storage loan, and biomass assistance program, among others.

“We’re still waiting on guidance for a lot of things,” Mitchell said about the temporary reopening and the shutdown. “At the end of the day we’re here for the producers. I’m glad they got us back in here to help out farmers. You take the good and the bad. I have no reason to complain. It’s not going to do much good if I did.”