The first 17 games of the 2018-19 season were a whirlwind for the Community R-6 varsity girls basketball team, but the right kind of whirlwind.

Sometimes a speeding locomotive can tend to come off the tracks, and Monday against Salisbury after falling behind 11-8 in the first quarter and then getting outscored 13-3 in the second to head into halftime down 24-11 that appeared to be exactly what was happening. The Lady Trojan weren't without their charms, though, as Natalie Thomas had 13 points, Dalaney Bowers scored six and Breanna Beamer came through with five points, but none of it was enough as Salisbury came out on top 50-31.

This was CR-6's initial loss in 18 games played this season.

"Defensively we were pretty decent, but offensively we were 7-of-52 from the field. We could not throw it in the ocean and played really tight," Curtis said. "It hurts to break up the undefeated season but it might allow us to breathe and relax a little before the playoffs get started. We just have to forget about this game as we just uncharacteristically shot the ball terrible."

Even though the Lady Trojans had the best of intentions after the break, they still got outscored 12-8 in the third. That put Salisbury up 36-19, and when it then claimed the fourth 14-12, CR-6 knew there simply wasn't anything else to say.

"Credit goes to Salisbury as they played well all week beating three solid teams to claim the title (of the Sturgeon Tournament)," Curtis said. "I think our double overtime win took a lot out of us and we were a little banged up with two starters not at 100 percent."

On Saturday in the semifinals of the Sturgeon Tournament South Callaway took the Lady Trojans to two overtimes before finally succumbing 62-59. The biggest reason CR-6 came out on top of this contest was the 27 points and seven assists Thomas put up, but not only did it outscore the Lady Bulldogs 13-10 in the second extra session, but Bowers came through in a big way by charting 20 points and four steals, as well.

"We have had some memorable games this year, but this one ranks right up there as we knocked off the Class 3 Lady Bulldogs who were ranked second in this tournament and are in the middle of a great season," said Curtis. "We had a rough first quarter and didn't match their effort on the boards but after the first eight minutes I thought we became the aggressor. South Callaway won the Sturgeon Tournament a year ago when it had a loaded field like this year so we knew we had our hands full."

Even though South Callaway did have a 22-21 lead at the break, CR-6 then outscored it 10-9 in the third to deadlock things at 31-31. When both squads went 11-11 in the fourth, that's what forced the initial overtime, and when that ended at 7-7, another extra session was required.

"Natalie and Dalaney just refused to let us lose scoring 13 combined in the two overtimes," Curtis said. "We ramped our defensive effort lead by Taren Clark and Lauryn Robnett who got us back in the game in the second quarter with their defensive effort."

Sadie Hoyt helped was good for nine points and six rebounds for CR-6, as well, and Deann Brooks added four points and five boards.

The Lady Trojans, 17-1 overall, host Pilot Grove on Friday.