The Missouri Military Academy varsity boys basketball team got some good news and some bad news when it traveled to North Callaway on Monday.

The good news was Omena Overuvwu had 27 points and he was backed up by Gunner Stugurt's 18 points on four three-pointers. As for the bad news, all four of Stugurt's triples came in the first half and he didn't score at all in the fourth quarter, which, in the grand scheme of things might not seem like much, but it was just enough to allow the Thunderbird's to hold down the Fighting Colonels long enough to sneak past them 64-62.

"We may not be the tallest team, but we have the biggest heart," said coach Mathias Miller. "This team found yet another way to win another close game after playing our worst half of defense in the first half."

With the T-Bird's next game being a makeup contest Wednesday for third place in the South Callaway Tournament against Vienna, setting the example for the rest of the team was Khobi Kellerman with 22 points, eight of which came in the third quarter followed by another nine in the fourth. Dawson Wright also got in on the good times by making an 18-point appearance, Gabe Cash added 13 points and six assists and Cody Cash chipped in with five steals.

In the JV game North Callaway, 4-6 overall, beat MMA 48-29.

On Saturday at the Montgomery County JV Tournament North Callaway won 51-32 over Silex, 3-7 overall.

In the third place game at the Bowling Green Tournament last Saturday Gabe Cash gave a nine point effort and Cody Cash added seven points and four assists as North Calllaway was defeated by Elsberry 33-32. For Elsberry, Derrick Taylor managed 12 points.