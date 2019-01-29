Nick Tietsort is among eight candidates seeking one of the two available seats on the Mexico School District No. 59 Board of Education. He seeks the seat to look out for the education of his soon-to-be school-age children.

“I want to get education to a higher standard,” he said.

The district is working on its implementation plan, which it likely will present to the board at its March meeting. Full implementation of the reconfiguration won’t happen until the start of the 2019-20 school year, with McMillan Elementary School going to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten only, and Eugene Field and Hawthorne Elementary schools with first through fifth grade.

Tietsort said he has looked into what the elementary school reconfiguration would mean for the the district. “I know a lot of people are concerned about the (reconfiguration) and where their kids will fit in. I’ve done some research just to see how that works,” Tietsort said, adding the reconfiguration sparked his interest in running for the school board.

Tietsort was hired in July as the Audrain County Emergency Management director. He said he asked the county commission about whether he was allowed to run for the school board. Tietsort said if there are instances where he would have to provide input or vote on issues regarding his role as emergency management director, he would have to abstain from the votes.

The only area in which he expects this to occur if the district seeks further federal funding for storm shelters as part of a hazard mitigation plan, which is redeveloped every five years.

“I’ve not been on a school board, but I was a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, which deals with mental health. I was chairman of the training committee from 2017 to 2018. We developed curriculum for EMS, social workers, and I’ve sat in on board meeting of other organizations,” Tietsort said.

I just want to make sure we’re continuing the success of students, he said. He also wants to look at budget considerations and ways to help save the district money.

Tietsort joined a wide field of eight candidates for the Mexico school board. Other challengers include Heather DeMint, who is an incumbent, Nicole Nelson, Karsten Femrite, Jeremy Wright, Hailey Schutte, Andrew Craig and James Oxford.