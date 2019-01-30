The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association rankings tell quite tale regarding the Centralia varsity boys basketball team, buts its more a tale of omission than admission.

That's because two polls ago the Panthers were listed in the Honorable Mention section for Class 3. Then, in the poll prior to the current one the team just barely made the list by grabbing the 10th spot. Now, on the listing released on Jan. 29 Centralia is nowhere to be found and that may have something to do with the fact the squad had a non-league game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Moberly on Saturday night that was about as close as a regulation contest can get.

Regardless of how close it was, the Panthers still lost 66-65 and are currently 14-4 overall.

One night earlier in Clarence Cannon Conference competition Centralia made the trip over to South Shelby and came out on top 63-53.

The Panthers next host Highland on Friday.