Twelve international students from Missouri Military Academy will join Mexico juniors next week for the annual global roundtable that emphasizes students learning from one another.

The roundtable is an approximately eight-year tradition coordinated through the schools and Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce. It is scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at Mexico High School.

Cadets answer questions from the MHS juniors, MMA Director of College and Career Counseling Ayanna Shivers wrote in an email. She has assisted the chamber with the event for the past two years.

Typical questions include how education is different in a cadet’s home country, what teenagers do for fun, what their country or city is like and what family sizes are like, among other questions.

The chamber is the main coordinating force behind the global roundtable, chamber Executive Director Dana Keller said. The junior class is divided into two groups, so there are two roundtable sessions that meet at the same time, she said.

“We do it because students don’t just compete locally anymore,” Keller said about the global marketplace and employment. “Depending on your career, you could live in Mexico, Missouri, but work for a company in another country. We use MMA as a resource and open up a line of communication.”

Keller said the event isn’t just for international students from the academy. The event also draws international exchange students who attend the high school.

“It always opens up lines of dialogue with the students,” she said. “It’s fun because the chamber has student ambassadors at the high school and they give a tour to the international students. It builds a relationship between high school students at the academy and the high school.”

The students will then have lunch together and the student ambassadors will take academy students on a tour of the building.

“It is great to see the pride that comes out when each one discusses his country,” Shivers wrote.