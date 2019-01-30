Coming into Tuesdays home game against Eastern Missouri Conference rival Montgomery County the Van-Far varsity girls basketball team knew it had two questions that were going to need to be answered before the night was through.

This includes whether or not it was able to help teammate Jayle Jennings get the 13 points she needed to reach 1,000 for her career and were they as one single, cohesive unit also able to come together and get the victory over the Lady Wildcats that night in order to make this moment just right for the senior. In regards to the former, Jennings had 18 points on the night and reached her milestone from the free throw line at 4:24 of the third quarter.

As for the latter, after going into halftime down 34-24 Van-Far did cut the lead to 48-35 at the end of the third, only to watch Montgomery County spend the entire fourth pulling away to end up winning 65-44.

"Anytime we play we try and work inside-out. At halftime we talked about making sure we didn't give up any more offensive rebounds, try and really secure the defensive glass and we still wanted to execute on offense and we wanted to push if we got chances to in transition," said Montgomery County head coach Joe Basinger. "Coming into this game we thought we were going to have to play a little more zone. Van-Far will throw five kids at you with skill. We felt like our matchups might be tough."

The Lady Wildcats began that third stanza by widening their lead on field goals by Renee Finke and Hannah Prior. When the Lady Indians Haley Baskett and Montgomery County's Haeley Johnson then exchanged hoops, that led to Jennings going to the line at 4:28. The problem was, she missed her second free throw and that would have been the one. When Jennings and a defender both rushed to the ball and Jennings was just a step faster, another foul was called, and that's how she reached her mark.

"It feels really good. I didn't know I could score this much. This was a pretty big goal for me," said Jennings. "Tonight was pretty tough. Montgomery (County) has always been a tough team for us. We were just trying to play our game and one thing that's tough about playing Montgomery County is that they are a pretty big rival. We expected them to come out and shoot more and pound the blocks, so we had to be ready for that."

It was the fourth when this game was truly decided and for the Lady Wildcats that process began with an inside-out game that featured 1-for-2 free throw shooting a three pointer by Prior, a guard, and a field goal and 1-for-2 shooting from the charity stripe by center Brooke Oden. As Montgomery switched things up while continuing to attack the next card it played featured Finke and two trips to the charity stripe that resulted in a pair of makes.

"We had some open looks and some of my girls just didn't take the shot. When you get open looks you have to put it in there," said Van-Far coach Kelly Borchert. "We didn't get inside enough to allow our post, Garner, enough touches down low in the game. It's hard when you have one girl that can really handle the ball, but that's also the one you want shooting the ball."

Johnson also had a basket, as well as a pair of free throws at the end of regulation for Montgomery County, but between those two scores Josie Sexton came away with three points and Taylor Flake had two points. On the flip side of the fourth Jennings opened up the scoring for Van-Far by splitting a pair of free throws, Garner kept playing the post to the tune of two points and Baskett added a field goal and a free throw.

"Brooke Oden has really come on in the second half of the season. She's been playing well for us, so we're trying to get her established," Basinger said. "Taylor Flake has played well for us all year in the post, too, and she's coming back off an injury right now. That's part of our strengths. If we can get those two involved early. I feel like I've got pretty good guards. We can let them settle into the game while we work it into the bigs. Then we can work it inside-out and the guards can take over."