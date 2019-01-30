After falling to Salisbury in round two, that set up the Paris varsity girls basketball team to play South Callaway in the third place game of the Sturgeon Tournament last Saturday.

The Lady Coyotes actually seemed motivated by that previous decision and came out against the Lady Bulldogs fueled by Allison Moore's 24 points for the contest and claimed a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. South Callaway gathered itself between sessions and was able to turn the tide in the second by going on a 20-14 run to pull within 28-27 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs were able to keep that momentum in the third by outscoring Paris 21-15, which left everything resting on the final stanza.

That's when the Lady Coyotes, guided by Tori Hamilton and her 18 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three assists, finally got back into that mode they were in the first quarter. With Delaney Wheelan also coming through with nine points, three assists and one rebound Paris did, in fact, outscore South Callaway 21-17 in that fourth quarter. But, it wasn't enough. The Lady Bulldogs still won 65-64.

"Throughout the game we were plagued with turnovers (29). We also struggled in every possible defensive category giving up a season high in points against," said coach Garrett Thomas. "When we were able to set up our offense we did very well. We shot 45 percent from (the field) and 50 percent from (three-point territory)."

The rest of the Paris contributions included Delaney Miller with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal, Nicole Skinner and Aly Francis had three points each with a combined three boards, three assists and one steal and Moore also pulled down 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocks. Mollie and Elizabeth Cupp came together to post two rebounds and two steals, as well.

Last Thursday in round two of the Sturgeon Tournament against Salisbury Moore had 16 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist, yet the Lady Coyotes still wound up on the wrong end of a 53-42 decision.

"We got off to a good start outscoring them 15-7 in the first. After that not much went right for us for the rest of the night," Thomas said. "We shot 31percent, struggled to rebound with only nine offensive boards, and turned to ball over in a third of our our total possessions."

Even though Hamilton did have 11 points, nine boards, five blocks and two assists, but when Paris was outscored 12-5 in the second, that was manageable. When it was then outdone 16-11 in the third and 18-11 in the fourth, Miller's eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal weren't going to be enough to bring the Lady Coyotes back from that.

The Lady Coyotes, 16-3 overall, 4-0 Lewis and Clark, is at Knox County on Friday.