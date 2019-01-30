The road to Eastern Missouri Conference glory can be littered with pitfalls of every shape and kind, and with one of the lowest attendance numbers in the league the Wellsville-Middletown boys can find those obstacle greater than some of its larger counterparts.

On Tuesday at home against Elsberry that size difference was as literal as it was figurative, so while Ben Burton did chart 16 points to leave him just 18 short of 1,000 for his career for the Tigers it was the Indians that came out on top in this one, 67-46.

"Elsberry had three players over 6-foot-4 in there lineup," said coach Steve Lasman. "(We) fought hard hard, but the height was hard to overcome."

Topping the charts for Elsberry was Garrick Hill with 27 points.

Wellsville-Middletown, 6-10 overall, hosts Liberty Christian Academy on Thursday and on Friday Louisiana is at the Tigers for an EMO game at 7 p.m., which is also Homecoming.