JEFFERSON CITY — Tourism in Missouri employs large numbers of teens during the summer, and Wednesday the industry was united in favor of legislation to mandate a later school starting date for many districts.

School associations are lobbying against the almost identical bills filed by state Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Jeff Knight, R-Lebanon, that would prohibit school districts from setting start dates more than 10 calendar days before Labor Day. If approved this year, the legislation would take effect for the 2020-21 school year.

The bills received a public hearing Wednesday in the House Agriculture Policy Committee.

Current state law requires school districts to start 10 days before Labor Day, but districts are allowed to start earlier if they hold a public hearing and the school board takes a vote. Missouri is one of 16 states that places restrictions on school start dates.

This school year started Aug. 14 for Columbia Public Schools and next school year will start Aug. 13. School started on Aug. 20 five years ago and Aug. 19 ten years ago.

The bills are in the best interests of Missouri’s top two industries, agriculture and tourism, Basye and Knight said. Changing school start dates would allow students to attend and participate in the State Fair, the largest agriculture showcase in Missouri. Last year the fair started Aug. 9 and ended Aug. 19.

Starting school later would also add to the summer tourism season and bring in more tax revenue, which in turn would increase funding for public schools, Knight said.

“I’m not attacking schools and I’m not trying to govern schools,” he said. “I’m trying to create interest in agriculture and increase revenue for our local canoe outfitters, lakes and whatnot.”

Several business owners and lobbyists in the tourism industry spoke in favor of the bills.

High school and college students make up the majority of the workforce at seasonal tourism businesses, and those businesses struggle to function without them, said Matt Sutcliffe, CEO of Bear Bottom Resort near the Lake of the Ozarks. Missouri’s amusement parks close the second week of August due to the sudden drop in both their workforce and clientele, he said.

Meanwhile, nearby states such as Iowa and Minnesota have passed legislation in the past few years requiring schools to start within 10 days or closer to Labor Day.

“It’s created a group of tourists coming to Missouri at a time when our attractions are closed,” Sutcliffe said.

Business revenue in Missouri’s paddle sports industry drops an average of 85 percent from July to August, compared to 75 percent 10 years ago, said Michelle Lambeth, executive director of the Missouri Canoe and Floaters Association.

Big Surf Waterpark has about 60,000 customers per year, but it had more than 117,000 customers 22 years ago, president Darin Keim said. The business misses out on $500,000 every year because it’s closed the last three weeks of August, he said.

“We pay about $11,000 a year in property taxes to our local schools,” he said. “If we go away, that goes away.”

Lobbyists for the Missouri School Boards’ Association, the Missouri State Teachers’ Association, the School Administrators’ Coalition and the Missouri National Education Association all spoke against the bills at Wednesday’s hearing.

Individual districts should control school start dates, school board lobbyist Michael Reid said.

“What’s best in Boonville and Sedalia may not be what’s best in St. Louis and Maryville,” he said. “It’s up to the people in the community to make that determination and let their school board members know.”

Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman told the Tribune earlier this month that he also opposes the bills and believes locally-elected school boards should decide when the school year should start.

Knight said he understands the importance of local control as a former superintendent.

“True local control is meant to be the community,” he said. “Right now we have school boards and administrators that think they are the local control.”

Districts do not do a good enough job advertising the legally mandated public hearing in order to start school more than 10 days before Labor Day, Knight said.

Sutcliffe said he contacted 54 school districts and asked when they held their hearings. Six districts provided minutes from the hearings, 11 did not respond and 37 did not hold hearings at all, Sutcliffe said.

School districts lose 25 percent of their state funding per day if they fail to meet the public hearing requirement, according to state statute.

The lack of public hearings was a concern for supporters and opponents of the bills. Public hearings are “the most basic form of representative government that we have,” said School Administrators Coalition lobbyist Scott Kimble, who opposed the bills.

Reid and Lambeth also expressed concern about school districts violating this part of the law.

Basye said he is flexible about the date requirement and would be comfortable with simply requiring schools to start after the State Fair ends.

Southern Boone Public Schools in Ashland is the only district in Boone County that starts the year within Basye’s proposed parameters. Superintendent Chris Felmlee told the Tribune earlier this month that this is because a large number of students in the district attend the State Fair every year.