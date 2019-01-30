Having spent the past 46 days between three different tournaments and Christmas Break, the Van-Far varsity boys basketball team finally got to return home for an Eastern Missouri Conference game against Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Wildcats head coach Scott Kroeger could have cared less about the woes of his foes, though, so when they started the fourth quarter down 48-35 his next move was to assemble his troops and launch a comeback that included a pair of three-pointers by Colin Parrish. In turn, Colin Wilburn responded for the Indians with and old-fashioned three-point play at 3:04 to put his team up 55-50 followed by a pair of makes from the charity stripe with :29.7 to play to make it a 57-53 contest.

Montgomery County's Carson Parker then scored from inside, so after a quick foul Van-Far's Caden Wilburn went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. That put everything on the shoulders of the Wildcats Colin Parish, but one last-second three-point make later and the game was heading to overtime tied at 58-58.

The score of the extra session is deceiving because the reality is Trey Miller took over for the Indians on both sides of the ball, scoring six points and applying just enough pressure on defense to make Montgomery County uncomfortable. The same could be said for the Indians Caden Wilburn, who had four points and went 2-for-6 from the line to help his team just barely get past the Wildcats in league play, 69-67.

"Early (the difference) was the tempo. We got things the way we wanted them tonight. We wanted them up-tempo. We put up 19 in the first quarter," said Van-Far coach Pat Connaway. "I thought the bench did a really good job of giving us minutes. Keeping our starters fresh. In the second half we went something like 18-for-31 from the free throw line. That's been an achilles heel for us all year long. We should have won in regulation. They have a lot of shooters and they made us pay."

In the opening stanza Van-Far jumped out to a 19-12 lead that featured five point by Sam Middleton. The squad also got a whole lot of even distribution that led to two points each from players including Miller, Caden Wilburn, Treyson Culwell, Verdell Johnson, Colin Wilburn and Verlyn Johnson. On the flip side of this Montgomery County's formula was quite the opposite and boiled down to 10 points for Carson Parker and two from Collin Parker.

"All things being the same I think (Van-Far) just shot a little better than we did. We came out real cold in the first half. We got a lot of open looks. That was the best we've taken care of the ball all year," said Montgomery County coach Scott Kroeger. "We had six turnovers. We just didn't hit many open shots in the first half and that ended up crushing us. We've had some kids who've had some ups and downs when it comes to shooting from the outside. They just haven't had a lot of experience."

Once this contest went to halftime with the Indians up 31-22, what came next was an incredibly back-and-forth third session that began with Miller and Middleton trading the Wildcats Collin Parker and Jackson Larkin and old-fashion three-pointer and a field goal for two baskets, respectively. When Carson Parker then hit a triple and a double for Montgomery County while Middleton dropped a two-pointer and Culwell hit two free throws at 1:01 for the Indians, it balanced out that previous exchange.

"Carson and Colin Parker have earned everything that comes their way because those are the kids that showed up at 6 am last spring before the season started four days a week," Kroeger said. "Those are the kids any time I say the gym is going to be open they're the first kids there because they want to work on their game. They earn everything they get. If we could get a few more of these kids in there with them, especially my young guys, we'd have a lot of potential. That's what they don't realize."

With all the other scores cancelling each other out to end the third, as well, it was at 6:27 of the fourth when Drake Smith connected from behind the arc to pull the Wildcats within six points at 48-42. Up next on the scoring sheet for Montgomery County was Larkin, as was Caden Wilburn for Van-Far.

"(Montgomery County) shot the ball well. I think they hit five three's in the fourth quarter," Connaway said. "We have to do a better job defending. We didn't play a complete game tonight. Any time you can battle and come away with a victory it's a good thing. I'm pleased with the win. We did a lot of good things. We still have a lot of things to work on. Coach Kroeger does a great job with his kids. Hats off to them. I wish them luck the rest of the way."