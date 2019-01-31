The last two times any form of the Mexico high school boys basketball program has taken the floor its been the freshmen, and no matter how you look at it the last time any of the squads were on the road was when the varsity was at the Macon Tournament about two weeks ago.

What that equates to is not only are there road contests on the horizon, but it also speaks to the idea of making the most of friendly confines while the Bulldogs have that opportunity. To that end the team hosts Marshall for a North Central Missouri Conference contest tonight, and there's no time like the present to climb the league ladder considering district brackets have already been made up and given out by the host schools.

"This will be our Winterwarming. Our preparation is we'll watch some film on them, and we'll try and figure out a gameplan for them," said coach Darren Pappas immediately after the win over Boonville last Friday. "We'll definitely work on the defensive side of things and how we can do things better. (Marshall) is a very good shooting club. They've got two really good guards in Jace Lance and Jaylen Varner. We've got to make sure we contain them and keep their bigs off the glass."

According to maxpreps.com Marshall is currently 8-6 overall and ranked 194th in the state. Most recently the Owls defeated Moberly 79-50 at home on Jan. 29. The team also beat Fulton 99-92 in double overtime on Dec. 7 and on Nov. 28 Marshall downed Kirksville 69-61.

"We played Marshall at the very beginning of the year. It was our second game. We ended up losing by nine, but we had to battle back because we had a bad second quarter," Pappas said. "We only scored eight points, so we're going to have to shore up some things to make sure we play a complete game."

In that initial meeting on Dec. 5 that Marshall won 60-51 one of Mexico's greatest issues was that Lance had 24 points, but he was just 3-for-14 from the field, including 0-for-2 from three-point territory. The majority of his stats were based on going 18-for-21 from the free throw line, because the rest of his numbers consisted of just three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

"We need to work on rebounding more and keep our effort the same (against Marshall)," said Isaiah Reams immediately after the win over Boonville. "If we keep our energy up we should be good."

In that initial matchup Varner only took two shots for Marshall, so either Mexico has his number or there was some other reason his effort was so incredibly muted. If so, he could be a source of contention for the Bulldogs defense. Another possible standout on the wrong side of this equation could be Ben Haug considering he managed 10 points and seven rebounds for the Owls in that first matchup, but Mexico is much more physical now and that style is something they literally wear on their face.

"Raef (Yaeger) broke his nose in the Moberly game (Jan. 22), so he's now wearing a mask and Michael White is now out of the mask because his nose is finally healed," said Pappas. "Both did a good job (against Boonville). Raef hit some big shots down the stretch and played some really good defense, as well."

Mexico, 6-11 overall, 1-4 NCMC, is at Bowling Green on Thursday, hosts Highland on Friday and is at Kirksville on Feb. 12.

