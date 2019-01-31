In an effort to expand it non-conference repertoire, the North Calllaway varsity girls basketball team made the journey over to Calvary Lutheran on Monday, and you'd think the story would be about Kenzie Ausfahl going into this game being just six points shy of 1,000 for her career.

The thing of it was, the senior was sick that day, missed school and didn't make the trip with her squad. Because of that misfortune opportunities were abound on both sides of the ball for the Ladybird's and stepping up to fill that void was Daelyn Schmauch, who ended up with 22 points and seven steals on the night. Makayla Pennell also got the start in Ausfahl's absence and went 4-for-4 from three-point territory to end up with 12 points and eight rebounds, all of which helped North Callaway win 51-27.

"It's nice to have a three-game winning streak that is thanks to such great effort," said coach Morgan Beamer. "Pennell had a great game in her first start."

For Calvary Lutheran, 2-15 overall, Katy Allen topped the charts with nine points.

In the consolation of the Bowling Green Tournament last Friday the Ladybirds got 20 points from Ausfahl to defeat Louisiana, 3-12 overall, 54-24. Heather Thurman also had 13 points and Schmauch scored 12.

North Callaway, 8-11 overall, is at Wright City on Monday.