Getting ready to reach a milestone

Welssville-Middletown senior Ben Burton was 18 points short of 1,000 for his career prior to Thursday's game against Liberty Christian Academy, so look for him to reach that goal tonight at home against Louisiana in Eastern Missouri Conference action. That game starts at 7 p.m. and doubles as Homecoming.

BOYS JV BASKETBALL

Missouri Military Academy 29, North Callaway 48

1-28-19

GIRLS JV BASKETBALL

Community R-6 40, New Haven 35 (OT)

1-28-19

CR-6 9 14 30 35 40

New Haven 11 15 23 35 35

STATS

Alexis Welch, 12 pts

Shelby Clark, 7 pts

Emma Angel, 6 pts

Emmi Johnson, 6 pts

COACHES COMMENT:

"It was a battle between the two teams from the tip off. We got into foul trouble in the first half allowing New Haven to shoot some free throws. Going into halftime, we were trailing by one," said coach Stacy Carroz. "The third quarter was our best offensive quarter, scoring 16 of our 40 points for the evening. New Haven fought back in the fourth quarter, ending it in a tie. During overtime, Emmi Johnson and Emma Hombs hit some clutch free throws. Emma Angel stole the ball and made a layup."

Panthers have adjusted time slots

On Jan. 25 Centralia R-VI posted this to its Facebook page, "In order to keep the Varsity girls and boys playing on the same night for Courtwarming, we will play on Saturday (2/2). The Varsity girls will play at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Varsity boys. The candidates will be crowned between games. The dance will begin at the conclusion of the boys’ game. JV games previously scheduled with Highland on 1/31 and 2/1 will be rescheduled."

Jennies successful in friendly confines

On Jan. 26 Mexico HS grad Adria Costley played seven minutes and had one turnover and one personal foul for the Central Missouri Women's Basketball team on its way to winning at home against Southwest Baptist 75-63.

As of Jan. 29 CMU was ranked No. 23 in the Div. II Coaches Poll.