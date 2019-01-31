Because school had already been cancelled for Thursday because of the weather, North Callaway Athletic Director Michael Emmons had been given the directive that the boys varsity basketball team would be better off not traveling to participate in the South Callaway Tournament Wednesday evening.

But, after speaking with head coach Mathias Miller and finding out how much his squad truly wanted to compete, Emmons simply approached the situation from a different angle and shortly there after the Thunderbird's had a bus and were on the road to face Vienna at the Bulldogs in round two. As simple as that might sound, when the first quarter ended and North Callaway was trailing 15-11, to Miller and his crew the situation appeared to be anything but.

That's where Khobi Kellerman and his 22 points on 6-for-10 three-point shooting along with three steals came in, because without it the T-Birds would have hard-pressed to dominate the second quarter 28-14 the way they did. With Gabe Cash also going 4-for-6 from behind the arc to score 17, North Callaway just kept rolling after going into halftime up 39-29 by claiming the third 21-18 then downright stealing the fourth 21-5 to walk away with this contest 81-52.

"It took us a little while to get going, but once we did we did a good job with ball movement," said Miller. "Defensively we did a much better job in the second half."

Mark Hollenberg's performance was just as impressive for the T-Birds considering he went 7-for-9 from the field with eight rebounds to end up with 14 points, Dawson Wright also had a 14 point showing and Cody Cash added proved to be the great provider by dishing out eight assists, six boards, two points and a trio of steals.

Vienna, 11-10 overall, also had its share of highlights that included 16 points from Caid Stockstill, reaching the 15 point mark was Nathan Kleffner and Logan Agan scored 13.

North Callaway, 15-5 overall, next plays in the South Callaway Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Elsberry.