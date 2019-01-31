Tonight the Van-Far varsity boys basketball team makes the trek over to Mark Twain for an Eastern Missouri Conference game, but after defeating Montgomery County in overtime last Tuesday in its first home game in 46 days, 69-67, head coach Pat Connaway and his crew have to be feeling the heat.

As a reigning state champion the Indians knew that was going to be the case this year, so times like last Saturday when they lost the title game of the Bowling Green Tournament to its hosts 60-58 in overtime it's merely par for the course, but that has to be so much easier to say than it is to do. During that same time period the Tigers controlled Wright City 69-54 on Jan. 29 in EMO competition, a mark they made thanks, in part, to Caleb Peters shooting 7-for-8 to end up with 18 points according to maxpreps.com.

"(When it came to the overtime against Montgomery County), we needed to keep pushing and attacking. We needed to turn our defense up. We gave up 19 points in the fourth quarter," Connaway said. "That was the only quarter (Montgomery County) won. They outscored us 19-10. That's just not us. We've been playing really good defense lately. We just had to sew up that defense in overtime."

Another talent that gave a 19-point performance for Mark Twain in that recent victory over Wright City was Preston Eckler. His showing deserves deeper examination, though. Specifically, the junior went 5-for-16 from the floor. This includes 4-for-12 from three-point territory and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe with six assists, six steals and six turnovers. If Van-Far doesn't play him tight, Eckler could prove himself to be the long-range bomber he thinks he is. Those numbers also indicate he may just bomb.

"Verlynn Johnson is doing an excellent job for us. Last year he was a role player. He came in off the bench and brought a lot. He played defense, pulled boards," said Connaway. "This year he's still a role player, but he plays a major role for us now. He's got to realize that when he gets the ball inside for us, he's a man. A lot of times he's unselfish and doesn't look to attack as much as I'd like him to. He's got to get that mentality in there. He can go for 20 a night, but he's content being that ultimate team player."

Because Peters is Mark Twain's main post player, it's more than likely he and Verlynn Johnson are going to end up going head-to head in this one. That creates a situation where Trey Miller, Van-Far's top defender, could end up guarding Eckler. If not another candidate could be Jace Barton depending on a myriad of different things, including who point guard Verdell Johnson has been assigned to cover.

The Indians, 12-6 overall, 4-1 EMO, hosts the Missouri Military Academy on Monday, on Tuesday Wellsville-Middletown is in the house for a league contest and on Thursday the JV is at Hannibal.