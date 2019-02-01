A deputy with the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department will now get a chance to be an educator with his new position as a school resource officer in the Community R-6 and Van-Far R-1 school districts.

“When I was in high school, I talked about being an English teacher, but I switched to law enforcement when I was in college,” said deputy Cody Burson, who was chosen as the additional SRO. “Now I get to be both a teacher and a law enforcement officer at the same time. I want to be a good mentor for (the students).”

Plans were drawn up in the middle of 2018 to provide an additional officer for the two school districts, according to a release. Lt. Jeff Scroggin already serves as a resource officer for the two districts.

Burson started in his position Jan. 22. His work as the coordinator of the annual shop-with-a-cop event made him a strong candidate for the position.

“He came to Sheriff Miller even before I took over the office,” said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller. “I knew that if anything came forward, (Burson) was interested in the position. That’s kind of been a sticky note on my desk for three to four years now. His work with shop-with-a-cop certainly didn’t hurt. He’s been an absolute machine on that.”

The department first entered into a partnership with the two school districts in 2014 to provide a resource officer. Burson and Scroggin will split their time between schools in the Van-Far and Community R-6 districts.

“We are proud of the partnership we have with our other elected officials and our community partners. All of us remain committed to making Audrain County as safe as possible to live, work and send our children to school,” Oller wrote in a release.

Burson said his work with shop-with-a-cop inspired him to pursue the SRO position. “I got close with students realized I liked working with them, and it’s mainly working with the kids,” he said.

Along with his duties as the resource officer, Burson also will teach a drug-awareness program at the districts’ elementary schools, which he said will take place later this school year. The main thing, however, he said is being a mentor to students.

“I’m looking forward to interacting with the students and giving them a positive influence, as much as I can,” Burson said. “I want them to know they can come to us if there is something going on at home or school. They don’t have to be afraid to approach a law enforcement officer. It’s all about building those relationships.

Burson will attend additional SRO training later this year in which he will learn about topics like juvenile law. Burson previously served the department in the court services and prisoner transport division.