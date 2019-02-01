A 27-year-old Mexico resident is dead after an evening shooting and three teenagers reportedly involved in the incident are being sought by the Mexico Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to the 500 Block of Muldrow Street at 5:27 p.m. Friday in reference to a person who had been shot. The man, who had allegedly been involved in the altercation, was shot one time. He was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Audrain where he later died, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing.