Just how good is the Mexico School District No. 59 doing? How is the district’s education performance? Those questions are now answered with the release of statewide and district-level performance review data.

The Annual Performance Review is based off the fifth version of Missouri School Improvement Program indicators, which includes Missouri Assessment Program and end-of-course testing scores, high school readiness, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates. The district received 117.5 of the possible 120 points possible, or 97.9 percent, in the annual review for 2018. Districts that receive between 70 and 100 percent of possible assessment points are considered accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

MAP and EOC testing data is further broken down by student racial makeup, students with individual education plans and those receiving either free or reduced-price lunches, among other data points.

The district has received from 2015 to 2017 between 88.2 and 92.5 percent of the 120 possible points. The major points bump from 2018 is due to Science MAP and EOC scores not being factored into the annual review. The APR also isn’t really comparable to previous years due to a different MAP/EOC test being used in English and math, and so test scores cannot be compared to previous year results.

Van-Far R-1 and Community R-6 school districts had slightly better performance review scores than the Mexico School District, at 98.3 and 99.5 percent, respectively. The Mexico School District continues to work on improving its assessment scores each year, according to a release.

“We have an intentional focus on developing our curriculum, which aligns with the Missouri Learning Standards, as well as improving our craft to meet the needs of all learners,” the release noted.

This is the sixth year annual performance reviews were released by the education department under the fifth Missouri School Improvement Program standards.