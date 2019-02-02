There may be a lot of things going right for the Wellsville-Middletown varsity girls basketball team right now, but the win/loss record isn't one of them.

That's why, when head coach John Slovensky couldn't get any film on last Thursday's opponent, the Liberty Christian Lady Eagles, nor could he even find anyone he could talk to that had played them, he figured the Lady Tigers best bet was to try and play to their strengths. But, when that didn't work, some of which had to do with the fact his squad only has eight players and four of them are freshman, what followed was plenty of worrying on his part, followed by a 38-26 loss to Liberty Christian.

"We didn't rebound very well. (Liberty Christian) was athletic and tall, like most teams we play," said John Slovensky. "We weren't able to block anybody out, so they had plenty of second chances and we didn't. We had no idea what to expect. We didn't even know anyone who'd played them. When I saw the coach, he was someone I recognized, so I knew they were going to be well-coached. They do a lot of the same things we do, and in the first half they were able to do those things better that we were."

Because the Lady Tigers haven't hit their offensive stride, quite often their game plan revolves around how to best exploit the defense for easy points. One problem this team was having late against the Lady Eagles was that when they'd try and pick up the pace by running the sidelines the opposition was able to use positioning to either force them out of bounds or expose the ball so a steal was much more likely because Wellsville-Middletown never looked comfortable playing in the middle of the court.

"We played much better in the second half. We actually won the second half. Our team is, in my opinion, is in better shape than almost any team that we play," Slovensky said. "If we get a chance to run the floor we can outrun almost anyone. (Liberty Christian) ran a lot, but they got tired very quickly. Our girls are used to playing almost the entire game with hardly any subbing at all. We can run the whole game and not get tired."

Wellsville-Middletown, 1-15 overall, has Eastern Missouri Conference road games at Van-Far on Tuesday at Van-Far, on Friday the team is at Bowling Green and on Feb. 12 Silex will be at the Lady Tigers.