Kassidy Heying of the Marshall varsity girls basketball team proved to be every bit as good as head coach Ed Costley thought she was when these two teams collided at Mexico last Friday night in North Central Missouri Conference action, yet entering the fourth quarter this game was tied at 34-34.

That's when things took a turn for the worse for the Lady Bulldogs as they put up just seven points for the rest of the night while the Lady Owls, led by Heying's game-high 21 points, went absolutely wild from the free throw line. This included consecutive makes at 6:20, 4:58 and 1:06 for the senior, all of which were part of the 13 points Marshall connected on from the charity stripe and 17 total it charted in the session to defeat Mexico, 51-41.

"(Our stat sheet says) they went 17-for-27 from the free throw line. It's kind of a mirror image of our last game. That was also a 10-point game. Last game (Marshall) shot 36 free throws," said Costley. "The biggest thing for us in that game was we understood and we adjusted to their defense. They run a pretty good little hybrid zone defense. It's a matchup style zone defense. The biggest key is trying to attack the gaps off the dribble. We got better at it then in the second and third we finally got through."

Once the Lady Bulldogs got on track in the first quarter, they did so using an inside-out game that started with Logan Blevins scoring in the paint. That, in turn, opened things up for a three-pointer by Raigan Playter, who scored 13 on four triples with three steals, three assists and two steals. After the duo repeated the process that left Mexico down just one at 11-10 thanks to Heying splitting a pair of free throws for Marshall with :27.2 left to play.

"Tonight was rough. We started off slow for the first two minutes. Then we finally got back into it and found a rhythm," said Playter. "We found our diagonal passes, which has been our emphasis for a good two weeks now. Not as much as Coach Costley would have liked, but coming into the game our plan was to find the diagonal pass because (Marshall) loves to cheat the outside. We can shoot the ball on the perimeter, so find the inside girl. Defense was tough. We knew we had to lock down (Heying)."

The fact Marshall was going to pull away at the end certainly wasn't evident in the middle sessions considering this contest went to halftime with the Lady Owls clinging to a slim 21-20 advantage that became a 23-23 tie shortly there after at 6:04 of the third when Blevins hit the first of two free throws. That led to Shelbi Shaw and Mya Miller both scoring before Reghan Smith hit two free throws at 2:42 for the Lady Bulldogs, and there was Heying for Marshall with yet another well-timed hoop.

"In the fourth quarter we had a lot of open looks, but nothing would fall for us. We were getting opportunities. We just couldn't get them and put them in," Costley said. "I thought the girls played really well. There's a reason why Marshall is 15-1 overall, 5-0 NCMC. They're a pretty good team. They do a lot of little things. They've got a good little guard (Heying) who runs things well. When they need a bucket she knows how to get to the basket and finish."

Once Playter dropped a late three pointer for Mexico that the Lady Owls Leah Weaver matched shortly before the end of the third, it was Heying that launched the fourth by hitting a triple. Blevins and Playter did successfully run their inside-out game in response for the Lady Bulldogs, but once the fouls started getting called the trips to the line dominated anything else that might have been going on and they mostly were being called against the home team.

"We had some good play from the inside-outside. Our bench came up and made some nice plays," said Costley.

Mexico, 7-10 overall, 2-2 NCMC, next plays Thursday at Bowling Green.

Blevins, 14 pts, 6 fg

Shaw, 7 reb

Miller, 5 pts

Smith, 2 pts, 3 stl