The entire North Central Missouri Conference is well aware of Marshall's Jaylen Varner and what he can do on a varsity basketball court, but his basket at 2:26 of the fourth quarter Friday at Mexico to give his team a 54-46 lead made that fact all to real for head coach Darren Pappas and his staff.

When the senior then sank a pair of free throws with :04.2 seconds left in regulation, that basically sealed the deal as the Owls went on to defeat the Bulldogs 59-54.

"It was the tale of two different halves tonight. In the first half we were hitting on all cylinders, getting some good inside looks. Defensively we were changing it up and holding (Jace Lance) to limited touches," said Pappas. "In the second half we got looks, we just couldn't hit shots. We settled for some quick shots. That's the sign of a young ball club. We've got to do a better job of working the defense and getting the ball going side to side. We shouldn't settle for the first shot on the first pass."

It was JaSean White and Zach Watkins who got things going for Mexico with early baskets in the first quarter, but by the time that session was done it was Cole Whalen who was closing things out by scoring six of his teams final eight points. Michael White and Isaiah Reams also worked their way into the offensive mix. The problem was the Bulldog's went cold late and that's when Varner just started to get going by closing out the quarter by scoring four of Marshall's last six points to take an 18-14 lead.

"Michael White does a good job. He's a heck of a defender. He uses his athleticism. He can jump out of the gym," Pappas said. "He gets offensive boards. We're going to need that from him. Michael knows his role really well. He's doing a good job of getting to the rack. He's got to improve on his jump shot a little bit, but he knows that. We're going to continue to work on that, but that's down the road in the offseason. You can never second guess his effort and he's starting to become more confident."

The center of this contest was Mexico territory beginning in the second when it took a 32-28 advantage that it parlayed into a 44-41 lead heading into the fourth based on the play of several individuals, the first of which was Watkins, who charted a couple of important field goals to start. Even though the Owls Malik Evans planted a pair of hoops right between those scores, Jai Lawson then took his turn at-bat for the Bulldogs by charting a field goal and two free throws with :14.3 left in the quarter.

"I told the guys in the locker room that the effort was there. Watkins is trying to step up and be that leader, which is what we need," said Pappas. "He's bought in and he's trying to be a leader on defense and offense. If we can get him established early that's always a good thing. He's trying his best and the other guys are responding to his effort on both ends of the floor. It's disappointing we came up short after having the lead for three quarters, but we're still a young club. We're still learning."

The bottom line on the last stanza is that Mexico got outscored 18-10 and Varner had nine points for Marshall, Jace Lance scored five and Braden Bersano kicked the entire thing off by hitting a set of free throws at 6:20. Lawson did his best to counter that run by putting up five points, the last of which came with :05.1 to play, and Watkins and Reams had two points each for the Bulldogs, but none of that was going to come close to bridging the gap considering how much time was left.

"I still feel like we're better than our record shows. We've been in some tight games," Pappas said.

Mexico, 6-12 overall, 1-5 NCMC, is at Bowling Green on Thursday.