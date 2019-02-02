Knowing Kenzie Ausfahl was just six points away from scoring 1,000 for her career, the North Callaway varsity girls basketball team was glad to have her back after four days out with the flu for the trip over to Elsberry for an Eastern Missouri Conference game on Thursday.

One reason she came back for the Ladybird's was that teammate Daelyn Schmauch was also sick and wasn't going to be making this journey with her teammates on what was her third day away from the court. As it turns out Ausfahl probably shouldn't have returned, either, as she appeared to still be feeling ill and it showed in her performance, which included zero points. In fact, North Callaway's offensive leaders for the contest were Ryelle Schmauch and Makayla Pennell with eight points each.

Knowing the team didn't have any scorers in doubles figures, it's not much of a stretch from there to realize the Ladybirds simply didn't have it together last Thursday and instead fell to Elsberry, 41-19.

"It was just one of those nights," said coach Morgan Beamer. "We want to get back on track and hopefully everyone will be healthy on Monday for Wright City."

Even though the Ladybird's Olivia Isaacks did have five rebounds and three points, taking up arms for the Lady Indians were Tess Weekly with a trio of triples for 13 points and Meagan Hagemeier scored 10.

Elsberry's, 14-6 overall, 5-1 Eastern Missouri Conference, control was never in question in this contest as it was up 10-2 in the first quarter and 20-3 at halftime. When that lead was then extended to 31-12 in the third, it then outscored North Callaway 10-7 in the fourth just to be sure.

The Ladybirds, play at Wright City today at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday at the same time the team is at Silex and on Feb. 11 Mark Twain comes to town for a 6 p.m. game.