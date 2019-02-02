In a home game last Thursday that had fans from both sides on the edge of their seats right up until the very end, the Wellsville-Middletown varsity boys basketball team hosted Liberty Christian originally thinking senior guard Ben Burton was just 18 points shy of 1,000.

At some point well before tip-off the Tigers went back over the numbers and figured out number 20 was actually 44 points away from that career milestone, and since head coach Steve Lasman didn't have much of a scouting report on the Eagles, all anyone could do was try not to think about it. While that was definitely easier said than done, once the contest began and Liberty Christian guard Andrew Voss, who had 32 points, hit the first and third baskets to give his squad a 6-0 lead, it was off to the races.

Burton had no trouble keeping pace and scored 11 in the opening quarter and 36 for the game, so even though Wellsville-Middletown ended the first down, 24-21, by halftime it had taken control 41-37. Burton's six points in the third then helped the Tigers take a 60-51 advantage into the fourth, and after a final session highlighted by a combined 13 trips to the foul line, Wellsville-Middletown was eventually able to claim this non Eastern Missouri Conference victory over the Eagles, 85-71.

"This was a really fun game. It was really fast-paced on offense and we had to focus on Voss. We got the job done. The team pulled through. We did really good," said Burton. "It's hard for it not to be (44 points to 1,000) on my mind, but I just played through it. The team knew about it, too. We all played together and it worked. It's not about me. It's a team game. It's going to mean a lot to reach the 1,000 club."

In that opening quarter Burton's offerings could have been even greater for the Tigers had he not missed his free throws at 6:59 and 1:47. Voss was just as on the mark, though, racking up eight points on four field goals, and guard Caleb Schneider actually did him one better by scoring 10, but that has a lot to do with the fact Liberty Christian is a very guard-oriented team.

"We just kept playing hard the whole game and just held on and hoped (Voss) wasn't going to score 50 points. That kid is a great ball player. I don't know if I've seen a better player this year," said coach Steve Lasman. "He's a good kid, great athlete and we had to do everything we could to win this game. Our kids have to be exhausted. That was a different kind of game. It was such a fast-paced game. We don't really want to get involved in that kind of a fast-paced game."

Once the second ended and Wellsville-Middletown had swung the momentum back its way, things only got worse for the Eagles in the third and if it wasn't for Voss' 10 points there wasn't much beyond a hoop from Cameron Hart, who had 11 points for the game. The Tigers, on the other hand, got some fairly even distribution that featured Dennis Hunt scoring eight for the session and 17 for the contest and Clayton Ebers had four points for the stanza and 16 on the night.

"(Liberty Christian) is a good club and our foul shooting really hurt us. We didn't capitalize from the foul line and we had to many turnovers," Lasman said. "Our kids did enough to win, and we need wins right now. All I knew about (Liberty Christian) coming in was that (Voss) and (Josh Dames) can score. Voss is a heck of a player. If he was at a public school he'd get a lot more publicity. That kid can play anywhere. I was really impressed."

The final quarter was quite different from the others and not only was marked by numerous missed free throws on both sides, but it also featured all five points offered up by Wellsvill-Middletown's Isaac Seabaugh, the last of which came at 3:21. Hart charted the last four of his 11 points for the Eagles from the charity stripe at 1:58 and 1:15, respectively, as well.

"Our game plan was to play like we usually do, but (Liberty Christian) really took us out of our game plan. Normally we try and possess the ball a little longer, but we had to score to keep pace with them," said Lasman. "They just kept scoring and scoring and in the first half (Liberty Christian) dominated the boards. In the second half our kids got the rebounds. We just have to cut down on our turnovers and we have to improve our foul shooting. That was an exhausting game."