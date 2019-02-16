Miller County EMS took passenger Pamela Sells to Lake Regional Hospital.

On Fri., Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. Patrick Sells, 70, of Loma Linda, Missouri, lost control of the 2006 Ford Five Hundred he was driving on the snow covered road. The Ford struck the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Gerrell Wilson, 78, of Pleasant Hope, Missouri, was driving. Miller County EMS took passenger Pamela Sells to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Silverado had minor damage while the Ford had moderate damage. The report indicated all three occupants were wearing seat belts.