Two occupants had minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Thomas Patton, 77, of Moberly, Missouri and Diane Patton-Wilhitte, 67, of Moberly, Missouri, suffered minor injuries after an accident on US 54 in Miller County.

On Fri., Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. the 2018 Kenworth Stephen Smith, 66, of St. Charles, Missouri, was driving slowed for stopped traffic ahead and drove off into the median to avoid a collision. The 2016 Ford Edge Thomas Patton was driving slid off the road due to snowy conditions and struck the Kenworth. Miller County EMS took driver Thomas Patton and passenger Diane Patton-Wilhitte to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford Edge was totaled and the Kenworth had minor damage. The report indicated all three occupants were wearing seat belts.