Editor’s note: This article was written by Dr. Thomas Trimborn, a retired Truman professor emeritus of music who has studied, written about, and created portraits of Abraham Lincoln since childhood.

The ranking of our 45 presidents by historians and the general public over the course of many years lists Lincoln, Washington, and FDR consistently as the top three, with Lincoln always number one. On President’s Day this year, in light of the current turbulent political climate, it would be good to review, think about, and learn from Lincoln’s example.

Carl Sandburg said that Abraham Lincoln was both “steel and velvet, as hard as rock and soft as drifting fog.” A man who was “the perfect realization of a character who held in his heart and mind the paradox of terrible storm and peace unspeakable and perfect.”

His poetic, symphonic sentiment in prose rings true. But only by looking at the historical record can confirm Sandburg’s words. Lincoln was a kind of struggler all of his life, right up to the finish, and provided the best preparation for the challenges the country and he faced as president. His personality was marked with melancholy yet was devoid of pessimism and enlivened by wit. He wasn’t called “honest Abe” for nothing. He indeed possessed a deep sense of integrity and humility. Although tempered by failure, his natural intelligence allowed him to develop into a remarkable leader, providing direction, purpose, and a lasting inspiration not only in his time but to this very day. When a policy failed, Lincoln admitted it and changed direction. For example, in June 1862, the Army suffered a crushing defeat. He recalled that “things had gone from bad to worse", and that “tactics simply had to change.”

Given the unrelenting pressure he was under, Lincoln found time and space to think. Riding his horse, he commuted daily to a cottage on the grounds of the Soldiers’ Home, a three-hundred-acre complex in the hills just three miles from the White House. It provided a sanctuary. Here living with his family amongst 150 disabled veterans, Lincoln essentially wrote the Emancipation Proclamation, the document that would define his presidency and his place in history. Issuing the proclamation took place, however, only after exhausting all possibilities of compromise and anticipating all contending viewpoints. Once that was accomplished, he then assumed full responsibility for his action.

While in office, Mr. Lincoln surrounded himself with extraordinary advisors who were ambitious, quarrelsome, jealous, yet gifted men. He never allowed his own ego to get in the way of seeking their advice and making the best decisions possible in a time of intense strife – and in the process freely gave credit when it was due. “Everyone likes a complement,” Lincoln observed; people should be praised and appreciated for the work they are doing. His handwritten notes and published statements attest to this practice. In like manner, he treated everyone with respect and dignity. Even when he was angry with colleagues, he would control his emotions. Lincoln would famously pen a hot letter, then put it aside. When the Lincoln Papers were opened in 1947, a raft of such letters in Lincoln’s hand marked “never sent and never signed” was uncovered. Time and again, when members of his administration were slammed for errors, Lincoln took the blame. His great leadership was founded in sensitivity, patience, empathy – just plain goodness. He had no room for mean-spirited behavior and made it clear that he would be “greatly pained” if his cabinet members were found attacking each other in public. It is interesting to note that after reading the ten-volume biography of Lincoln written by his private secretaries Nicolay and Hay, President Theodore Roosevelt intentionally used him as a model to be “good-natured and forbearing and free from vindictiveness” during the great coal strike of 1902.

The unrelenting blizzard of criticism that beset the president caused his being an insomniac. He found ways to cope and maintain balance and restore energy by reading poetry and the bible, attending concerts and the theater, and famously telling comic stories – his laugh as he told them, a life preserver.

Mr. Lincoln was accessible and easy to approach. He visited hospitals and the troops often, invited them to call on him, and in general had an open-door policy that bolstered his spirits. He called these interactions with people his “public opinion baths.”

The title of “Great Communicator” has been used to describe President Reagan. It more aptly belongs to Lincoln. He was candidly direct, sincere, empathetic, simple, and clear allowing him to be understood by all. As a result, he has been called the central figure in our American history more than anything else because of his writings. Yes, Abraham Lincoln himself, not a speechwriter – a man who had less than one year of formal schooling, articulates what our country is, what it stands for, and what it should be as the foremost ideal for democracy and freedom the world over. Through self-education he developed a stunning and unmatched intellectual and sermon-like style filled with biblical and Shakespearian-type phrases that echo down the halls of time; a secular gospel – “Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history” – “government of the people, by the people, and for the people” – “a house divided against itself cannot stand” – “the struggle for today is not altogether for today -- it is for a vast future also” – “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when touched by the better angels of our nature.”

These timeless Lincoln lessons are a part of the historical record that can surely provide guidance. They have in the past, can do so now, and in the future. Today’s leaders need to heed them. They and our nation would be the better for it.