Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich jumps on Harvey-Wells County quickly, cruise to 73-34 win.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich’s head coach Rob Scherr said that he challenged his squad in between the time they left the court Monday night to the time they tipped off Tuesday against Harvey-Wells, challenged them to don’t allow junk defense be a hindrance to their play.

The Cardinals not only conquered the challenge, they rose like the Phoenix as they buried the Hornets 73-34 in a Class B Region 4 semifinal tournament game from the Sports Center.

“After Monday night, Dakota Prairie made us get into a stand around mode and I think the girls didn’t feel good about how they moved, how they played and I challenged them to come out and be who we are,” said Scherr. “They were eager to come out and erase Monday’s game.”

Who the Cardinals are are the second best girls basketball team in Class B who haven’t lost a game since Dec. 8. And the Cardinals, who came out against the Knights in the quarterfinals down 5-2, raced out to a 9-0 lead in Tuesday’s semifinal against Harvey-Wells and never looked back. The Cardinals (20-2) led by 25 points before Harvey-Wells scored in double-digits.

“We always said that the most aggressive team wins. Monday night, we were tentative,” Scherr said.

Scherr also spoke about his coaching adjustment from Monday to Tuesday. “I had to get them ready to play against a Box-and-1; it’s a junk defense that teams use as a last resort and teams use it to get you out of rhythm and get you into a situation were you don’t move and we fell into it.

“I told them that you can’t use a Box-and-1 on a great team,” Scherr continued. “You’re ranked No. 2 for a reason, you’ve answered every challenge this year. … A junk defense tells you that you only have one player and can the rest of you do something?”

The rest of them included Lexis Olson, who scored a game-high 20 points. Morgan Freije scored 14 points and Callie Ronningen, whom takes the focus of opponent’s defenses, finished with 11 points as 10 Cardinals scored.

The Cardinals, who had the first semifinal game Tuesday, advanced to the Region championship game Thursday where they’ll face Four Winds/Minnewaukan.

“We have to come in and be aggressive and use our best to our advantage and make sure we take care of the ball but the bottom line is that our defense is going to have to be stellar,” Scherr said.

Kalyn Keller led the Hornets (16-8) with 10 points.

Harvey-Wells County vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich box score

Harvey-Wells County 8 8 7 11 — 34

L-E-M 25 22 16 10 — 73

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY (16-8)

Keller 10, J. Fike 8, Mc. Jones 8, Ripplinger 4, Arnold 3, McKinven 1, Sieg 0, Felchle 0, Vollmer 0, Jans 0, Ma. Jones 0. Totals 10 13-20 34.

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH (20-2) Olson 20, Freije 14, Ronningen 11, Lowery 9, Scherr 7, Henderson 4, Pankratz 2, Christianson 2, Lorenz 2, Badding 2. Totals 30 11-17 73.