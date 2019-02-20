Riah Littleghost paces Four Winds/Minnewaukan with 22 points in the 67-48 win. Indians to face the No. 2 Cardinals for state tournament birth.

It was as if Four Winds/Minnewaukan got caught in ‘Groundhog Day.’

Just like in their quarterfinal matchup against St. John on Monday, the Indians found themselves on the losing end of the scoreboard to Dunseith early in the first quarter Tuesday night. And just like on Monday, the Indians used a spurt to take over the lead.

This time, the run came sooner, was a littler longer and just as effective as the Indians defeated the Dragons 67-48 from the Sports Center to advance to the girls basketball Class B Region 4 tournament championship game.

“The effort was there more today but Dunseith played tough,” said Indians head coach Sean Gourd. “They knocked down some shots and they made us work for things. We didn’t play smart enough; we had some mismatches we should have had but we didn’t exploit those.”

The Indians (19-3) trailed 7-2 in the early stages of the game but from there, went on a 14-2 run to close out the first quarter and added four more points to start the second period to increase the run to 18-2 to take a 20-9 lead before the Dragons’ Brailyn Davis completed a 3-point play with 5:18 remaining.

With Myona Dauphinais struggling from the field, it was junior Riah Littleghost who became the Indians’ spark plug, scoring a game-high 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter after Dunseith (15-7) had cut an 18 point deficit in the third quarter to just nine when the period ended.

“With a team like that, you can’t give them confidence because they’re going to keep coming, they’re going to keep attacking. And it seemed as if our energy wasn’t there tonight. I don’t know why. Maybe we weren’t really focused tonight,” Gourd said.

Latasha Bellile scored 14 points and Jasmine Lohnes scored nine. Dauphinais, after her 32 point game the night before, finished with just four points but it was all enough as the Indians set up the much anticipated rematch with Class B second-ranked Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich. The two teams faced one another back on Jan. 28 with the Cardinals winning that one by two.

“Langdon is a very, very good team and ranked No. 2 in the state for a reason. They play very solid defense, they’re smart and Coach Scherr and I kind of thought that we’re going to meet again in the Region championship game and that’s what happened,” began Gourd.

“I know the girls are anxious for that one. I’m anxious for that one and we have to leave it all out there Thursday.”

Lexius Davis scored 15 points and Rozalind Strong scored 13 for the Dragons.

Dunseith vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan box score

Dunseith 9 9 19 13 — 48

Four Winds/Minn. 16 14 14 23 — 67

DUNSEITH (15-7)

L. Davis 15, Strong 13, C. Davis 8, B. Davis 6, Tuttle 4, B. Peltier 2, G. Peltier 0, Charbonneau 0. Totals 15 12-17 48.

FOUR WINDS/MINNEWAUKAN (19-3)

Littleghost 22, Bellile 14, Lohnes 9, H. Keo 7, Rainbow 6, Dauphinais 4, Santos 3, Deng 2, M. Keo 0. Totals 24 13-15 67.