Wrongfully terminated Sturgeon Police Chief Greg Halderman readied for his return to work Tuesday after a circuit court ordered his reinstatement, but just hours prior to reporting for duty, he was met with a letter he was being suspended without pay.

Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled Friday that Sturgeon violated Halderman’s due process rights when it fired him in March 2017 and ordered he be reinstated as chief for the city of 872 people in northern Boone County. Harris, who also awarded Halderman back pay, steered clear of offering any opinion on the alleged conduct of the ousted chief and ruled the city could fire him again if it would follow the law.

“If the city decides to remove plaintiff following his reinstatement by the court, the city must comply with and conduct removal proceedings,” he wrote.

Following Harris’s ruling, Halderman’s attorney Andy Hirth said his client planned to return to work on Tuesday. However, the Board of Aldermen called an emergency meeting Monday regarding a personal matter, and while the minutes of the proceedings are a closed record under Missouri law, it’s apparent a vote was taken to suspend the chief.

Hirth said that evening he received a letter written by attorneys representing the city that his client was placed on administrative leave without pay.

“I expressed to them (attorneys representing the city) I thought that was improper and that it was in defiance of Judge Harris’s order and that we might have to consider some kind of motion for contempt if they didn’t change their minds,” Hirth said. “They obviously haven't changed their minds and are pushing forward.”

Attorney Theodore Lynch, who is representing Sturgeon in the case, did not respond to messages seeking comment. City officials have also declined to discuss the case. After he was fired, the city released a packet with complaints about a problem with alcohol, including responding to a domestic violence incident after drinking and an incident at the Boone County Jail when he allegedly yelled at people and threatened a suspect with prison time.

Lynch, however, on Tuesday filed a motion to stay and amend Harris’s ruling reinstating Halderman. Hirth says he’s working on a response.

“In our response we are going to say, judge, you ruled on this already and they are flouting your order,” Hirth said. “You need to enforce your order, tell them they can’t just put him on indefinite leave without pay until they get around to having another hearing. They need to honor the judge’s order.”

While Harris’s order addressed the procedural issues the city violated in firing Halderman and his back pay, the case is not over. A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 on damages inflicted on Halderman by the city’s failure to follow state law in his termination.

“They are basically claims against the city for the turmoil this has caused him over the last two years,” Hirth said. “He obviously got his pay, but there is also the emotional toll it takes to not only be ousted from your job but branded as having an alcohol problem, which is nonsense.”

And despite the row with the city, Hirth says Halderman cares about the community and is still dedicated to serving as chief.

“He is very well liked in Sturgeon," Hirth said. "He is very committed to that community. He wants to protect and serve there. For whatever reason he got crosswise with a couple council members. I don't think there is any doubt that the population of Sturgeon wants him as police chief. There is just a tiff between him and some of the politicians that run the city.”

The Board of Aldermen voted 3-1 to fire Halderman in March 2017 after a hearing in which dozens of witnesses testified in Halderman’s favor.

