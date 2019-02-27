Running as an incumbent for his second term on the City Council, Kirksville Mayor Chuck Long is hoping to stay the course and build on the achievements of the past several years.

Long said two of the City Council’s biggest accomplishments during his time on it have been bringing new employers to Kirksville and the passage of the Parks and Recreation sales tax, which is funding the construction of the city’s new aquatic center.

“Bringing the jobs to Kirksville has been one of the biggest accomplishments we’ve had,” Long said. “And then obviously the parks tax is a huge deal. The pool’s going to be a great accomplishment once it’s finished.”

Long was first elected to the Council in 2016. He said he has had good relationships with his fellow City Council members and was excited to run for another term.

“I’m here for the people, and I’m a councilman for the people,” Long said. “It seemed like there were a lot of local people that were encouraging me to get back into it and stay with it and were pleased with what I was doing.”

Long, a lifelong Kirksville resident, was a member of the second class to ever graduate from William Matthew Middle School. He has held a variety of jobs in the community, including serving as operations director at Preferred Family Healthcare for 10 years, and is now a property manager.

Fellow City Council member Phillip Biston was the first person to encourage him to run for office, Long said.

“I never had an axe to grind, I just had a few issues that I would like to see get resolved. Once you’re on City Council, it becomes very clear — you’re one of five, and it’s something that you have to be involved with with community and people in mind, only,” Long said.

Long said his philosophy as a Council member has been “doing the right thing for everyone in the community” and that he has not had a signature issue he has focused on.

“It seems like so many people get on Council when they have an agenda — they want to solve something or conquer something,” Long said. “I never had that and I still don’t. I just want to see Kirksville thrive.”

Long said if he is reelected to another term, he will continue to focus on bringing more jobs and more people to Kirksville and keeping the city “on the right track.” He said the city should focus on attracting businesses that will stay in the city for the long term.

“Running a city is essentially like running a business,” he said. “We have a CEO, we have a treasurer, we have all these things in place and we have to keep drudging forward to make it successful.”

Long said the city is also making progress on repairing damage to city streets in a way that will create lasting improvements.

“Streets are just like anything else, it takes time to do. And I know it seems like it’s been taking a lot of time to get it done, but there’s a lot of streets, there’s a lot of problems,” Long said. “People have to be patient. I know it’s taking a while, but please be patient with us.”

In addition to his duties as a member of the Council, Long was also chosen by his colleagues to serve as mayor after Jerry Mills resigned from the office in August 2018 due to moving outside of city limits. Long said serving as mayor, which often means serving as the public face of the city, has been challenging but enjoyable.

“It’s pulled me out of my comfort zone and made me do things that I didn’t think I could do,” Long said. “City staff, Mari Macomber, everyone involved in the city have been cheerleaders and helped me get through whatever I have to get through. They make it very easy.”

Long said constituents are always encouraged to contact him through Facebook, email or by sending a letter to City Hall, in addition to attending City Council meetings.

“We listen,” Long said. “Every comment and every concern is taken into consideration.”