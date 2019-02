The annual Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge at Thousand Hills State Park is set for Saturday. The event was previously postponed due to weather and park conditions.

According to the event’s website, the campaign – which raises funds for Special Olympics Missouri – has raised $13,462 so far, representing about two-thirds of its goal.

Day-of registration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Pee Wee Plunge is at noon and the Polar Plunge begins at 1 p.m.