Flames shot into the dark sky after a natural gas pipeline exploded early Sunday morning about one mile north of Mexico in Audrain County.

After the pipeline was shut off it took approximately 40 minutes for the fire to burn the remaining gas and extinguish itself, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office said.

The situation is under control with no known loss of life or serious injury, authorities said. Highway 15 closed to allow the roadway to be evaluated and repaired and utility workers to replace several poles and lines.

The pipeline is owned by Dallas-based company Panhandle Eastern Pipeline.

Firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, utilities, Missouri Department of Transportation, Panhandle Eastern Pipeline and Audrain County Emergency Management Agency assessed the scene after the fire burned out.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.