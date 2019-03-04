Erick Hanson, a realtor at Kirksville’s Century 21 Whitney Agency, recently received the company’s Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. In order to qualify, agents must have at least 50 percent of their clients respond to online surveys about their services and receive 95 percent positive feedback.

For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with Hanson about the award and how he approaches real estate.

What does it mean to receive this award? It is the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, and to receive this award you have to receive the Quality Service Award a minimum of two years in a row. This is for the agents in the national Century 21 offices that provide quality service and this is based off of surveys that the corporate office sends to every one of our buyers and sellers after the sale or purchase has been completed. We have no control of this, this is done totally outside of our realm, really. It’s up to our clients to respond.

It’s a fairly lengthy survey, and so for me I’m always honored when the clients take the time to fill that out. So often we get surveys in our everyday life and we just click on through and don’t bother to return them. I just feel honored that they take the time to do it and to let Century 21 as a corporate office know they’re pleased with their experience, not only with me but with our office as well.

Of all the awards I have received, awards that my clients are a part of obviously mean the most to me.

Why do you think you get those positive reactions from customers? To me, it is a relationship with my customers. Whether they chose me as their agent or not, that is up to them, but I want them to feel comfortable with me as a person. After these transactions are completed, friendships develop from it, and to me that’s important. One of the sayings I’ve always used in my career is that if I worry about my income, I won’t take care of my customers, but if I take care of my customers, I won’t have to worry about my income.

I was at a Century 21 training a few days ago and I made a comment that got some odd reactions from fellow agents. I said when a client comes to me, I want them to feel comfortable with me as a person, as an agent, and if they don’t feel comfortable with me, I am very fine with them choosing another agent. Because this is going to be, most likely, the largest financial transaction they will make in their lifetime.

To me, it’s about the person. It’s not about the sale. The other thing I always tell people is, “I am going to treat you like my family because I am going to see you in our local businesses. I will run into you at community events, at school events, and I have to be able to look you in the face, eye to eye.”

How did you get into real estate? I started my sales career with Kelly Furniture, and I managed Kelly Furniture until I felt a need to do something differently. I became a youth minister. For many years I was a full-time youth minister, and I still work with kids and with churches on the side.

One day in our church parking lot, Larry Whitney (the previous owner of Century 21 Whitney Agency) was driving by, and Larry saw me, pulled into the parking lot, rolled down his window, and said “Erick, I think you need to get your real estate license.” And I said, “You know, I’m not sure why you are here,” but with the recession of 2008 and 2009, the church was not able to afford my full-time position as a youth minister.

It was timing, it was the good Lord looking out for me, but I was able to meet with Larry and Mark Whitney, they supported my youth ministry and they wanted me to continue that as much and as long as I could while doing the real estate, and I thought I couldn’t ask for a better fit than that.

How do you go about finding the right property for a client? It’s always interesting, because at the initial meeting, they’ll give you what they’re looking for in a property. And I find it very interesting when they have finally purchased the property and see, what was maybe so important in the beginning, things have changed. And that’s totally fine, and it’s my job to help them walk through what is a “want” and what is a “need.” And sometimes the “need” was really just a “want.”

And it takes time. I have some people that we have looked at a house, and that is the house for them. It doesn’t happen very often, but it does. I think the record I have for myself is 29 houses before a decision was made, over a two-and-a-half year time span, and that’s okay too. It’s a major investment.

It’s a lot of communications, it’s a lot of listening, and I think to be a good real estate agent you have to be a good listener.

How big of a factor is making sure your clients are making good financial decisions? That is very important to me. I was in a lot of these folks’ situation where I didn’t have much when I started, and I had some people in this town who helped me make some wise decisions. Especially with a young couple is where we run into this a lot, they may have a young couple who approves them for a set dollar figure to buy a home, but when we get to talking, if they would purchase something that expensive, they have no resources to live on.

Sometimes it’s an education process, and sometimes that’s tough. I’m not opposed to saying, “You need to really think about this,” because I don’t want to put them in a bad situation.

Do you have any advice for someone looking to buy a first home? Obviously a shameless plug is to give me a call and I’ll be happy to walk them through it. But quite honestly, don’t be afraid to ask questions. A first-time homebuyer or somebody that has not been in the market for several years has a lot of questions, and it can be intimidating when you’re working with realtors, lenders, other components of buying a home. You don’t know all the answers, and it’s humbling to have to ask sometimes. But that’s our job, we’re there to help answer questions, and so never be afraid to ask.

I think the No. 1 advice I could give to young people is to be responsible with your financial decisions early on in life, because they do impact you later on. Keeping your credit clean is the greatest thing you can do to help yourself.