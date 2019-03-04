Communicating with parents and teachers, and exploring parents' transportation options, are possible remedies to student absenteeism proposed by Columbia Board of Education candidates.

Jay Atkins, Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Willhoit are campaigning for two positions on the Columbia Board of Education in the April 2 election. Brian C. Jones also will be on the ballot but he has dropped out of the race.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 13.4 percent of Columbia Public Schools students missed 15 or more days of school in 2015-16, the most recent year that data is available. Missing 15 or more days of school is the federal definition of chronic absenteeism. That year, 23.7 percent of Battle High School students missed 15 or more days.

The national average is 14 percent, with 7.3 million students nationwide considered chronically absent.

The state uses a different measure — 90 percent of students in school 90 percent of the time. With a 174-day school year, a student could miss 17.4 days of school and meet the state attendance standard. But CPS doesn't meet it.

This school year, CPS had an attendance rate of 85 percent, according to data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It has declined each of the past three years, from 88 percent in 2016. The district received 7.5 out of 10 possible points for attendance on the 2018 Annual Performance Report.

State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in a January interview that absenteeism hurts both the child who's not in the classroom and those who are classroom. She conceded that missing 17 days is "a lot." Deputy Commissioner Stacey Preis said in the same interview that contributing to the problem is parents taking vacations during the school year.

Atkins said he hadn't studied the problem.

"If that is a statistic, it is a problem," Atkins said about the 13.4 percent chronic absenteeism figure. "It's an issue we need to dig into."

He said the district can't achieve its primary goals with so many students missing school.

"Teachers in the classroom is one area we should get some valuable insight into why the kids are absent," Atkins said. "The first thing I would do is talk to the teachers and figure out what can be done to get kids back in school."

Streaty-Wilhoit said socioeconomic disparities might contribute to chronic absenteeism. She said if that's found to be the case, potential remedies should be identified.

"I think we need to review available transportation options to find incremental improvement that are cost-neutral," she said.

Willoughby said communicating with parents is important.

"Following up with parents to find out what is going on is important," he said. Willoughby said the district should work with parents to find solutions.

"I really don't know what the solution is," Willoughby said. He said some students may have illnesses that require long absences.

He said discussions with parents also might determine if a student has anxiety about school that is related to absences.

Willoughby said the district should use out-of-school suspension only when strictly necessary. When it's used, he said the district should consider mental health issues with students in determining recourse.

