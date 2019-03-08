The Kirksville R-III Board of Education is in the process of hiring a new superintendent, and members of the public had an opportunity Wednesday to voice what they would like to see from the next person to hold the position.

Dr. Bob Watkins, the district’s consultant from the Missouri School Board Association, answered questions from Kirksville parents and community members. During those conversations, he emphasized that the choice of a superintendent is an important one for the city as a whole.

“If you have a good school district, you’re more likely to have good community development,” Watkins said.

Watkins spoke about his process for advising the Board on which candidates they should interview, which he said involves examining their backgrounds and qualifications to decide whether they would be a good fit for a district like Kirksville’s as well as contacting his colleagues to learn more about their reputations and previous positions.

The School Board will then interview the top candidates and decide who to hire. Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber said it is important for a new superintendent to be “community-minded” and that they should have a strong ability to work with the Board of Education.

“We look at the school as a community all by itself, with the number of people that are here on a daily basis,” Macomber said.

Several people in attendance said it was important to them that the new superintendent understands what kind of community Kirksville is and be willing to commit to becoming part of it in the long term. Watkins agreed that this will be a major factor in the search.

“You’re going to solve more problems in church on Sunday and the grocery store on Saturday than you ever will in an office,” Watkins said. “You have to be immersed in this community.”

Watkins said although superintendents in a suburban district would draw a higher salary, Kirksville has other draws that could be selling points for potential candidates, including the presence of a university and medical school.

Kirksville parent Carolyn Chrisman, who is also the director economic development organization K-REDI, said another important trait to look for is the communication skill needed to tell the story of the school district to the community, especially when it comes to convincing taxpayers to approve bond issues or increases to the tax levy.

“It takes a special kind of communication to do that,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman also said a good candidate should be able to create a strong relationship with the area’s representatives in the state House and Senate and become one of the people they call to consult on legislation that affects education.

“I want us to be the go-to school for that,” Chrisman said. “That relationship-building with all elected officials is really important.”

Watkins said those communication skills are among the things gained through previous experience as a superintendent. He said a district the size of Kirksville should be looking for a candidate who has led a district in the past, but did not rule out the idea of promoting from the inside.

“If it’s a someone who’s well-known, knows the district inside out, and they’re a candidate, then so be it,” Watkins said.

Watkins said that all other things being equal, the personality of the candidate will often be a tiebreaker in superintendent searches.

“The worst thing is for you to send the Board somebody that doesn’t fit the community,” Watkins said.

Applications for the superintendent position will close March 18. Watkins said about 10 people have applied so far.

Watkins said over 350 people have filled out the district’s survey to provide feedback about what the Board should look for in a new superintendent. The survey is available through Friday at kirksville.k12.mo.us.