The City of Kirksville is embarking on the process of fully revising its municipal code for the first time in over 30 years. After having its many pages of city ordinances reviewed by a private firm, the city is now seeking feedback from citizens.

City Manager Mari Macomber said the objective of the review process is to ensure the code is up-to-date and enforceable.

“The most important thing is to make sure that it is current with existing state law,” Macomber said.

The city code was most recently reviewed by a recodification firm in 1986. Macomber said the goal of the current process is to make sure changes to the code since then do not contradict any state laws in ways that would cause problem. At the same time, the city is also revising the code to make sure it’s not internal contradictory or redundant and to group related topics, like various city fees, in ways that are easy to find and understand.

For example, Macomber said, the proposed code changes include creating centralized lists of city fees and street speed limits that will not need to be amended by the passage of a new ordinance every time the City Council wants to change one.

Other proposed changes, Macomber said, will target issues that have not been addressed in the code due to oversight, such as a prohibition against driving over firehoses, or because they are relatively new ideas, such as regulations governing food trucks.

Macomber said about 12 people commented on the code changes at meetings held for that purpose and there is still time for the public to offer more input.

“People were appreciative of having the opportunity,” Macomber said.

The new rules for food trucks and other vendors who sell products from vehicles would subject them to the same licensing process as brick-and-mortar businesses.

Macomber said when someone applies for a license, the city currently has 16 hours to conduct a background check, but is looking into the legality of requiring a longer period that would allow them to check criminal records.

Kirksville Finance Director Lacy King said the proposed regulations would not require that merchants sell from a specialized vehicle like a traditional food truck.

Another change would create five new zoning districts in and around Kirksville’s downtown district which would allow the city to enforce design standards for new construction in the most historic parts of Kirksville.

Regulations would require new buildings to be constructed with facades facing the street and set back from the street no more than the average of the surrounding buildings. New buildings downtown would also need to have windows on the first floor and generally match the aesthetics and materials of the surrounding buildings.

“It’s trying to keep the integrity of what’s in the downtown,” Macomber said.

The boundaries of the districts are not yet finalized, but they would included the downtown square, the central business district, the Franklin and Jefferson street corridors and a wider district encompassing some of the surrounding neighborhoods.

The proposed changes lay out a number of requirements for the construction of new streets and sidewalks in the city. Anyone building a new street must use at least six inches of asphalt and submit a detailed design plan to the city engineer, among other requirements. Sidewalk construction will also require permits and design plans.

“If you’re going to do it, do it right. We can’t afford as a community to allow people to build something that is not to the standard that we should be expecting,” Macomber said.

The proposed changes also include sections that would bring city prohibitions on dumping in stormwater drains in line with state requirements.

The City Council has already amended the city code to eliminate the city’s municipal court, sending city violations to circuit court instead. Macomber said the city has not yet identified any municipal violations that would need to be eliminated in light of this change, but is considering removing local offenses related to drugs and drug paraphernalia and making those cases entirely state matters for simplicity’s sake.

Macomber said city staff is currently evaluating where marijuana dispensaries will be allowed to locate within city limits, if any are interested.

Some sections of the code are recommended for revisions, but a proposal for what those changes should be has not yet been made. Whether and how to amend them will be up to the City Council.

One of those areas which has drawn frequent public comment at Council meetings is the city’s animals codes. The code currently contains contradictory information on what is allowed, for example saying properties can have up to five animals but elsewhere that they can have up to eight chickens.

Macomber said the right approach might be to establish different definitions for “animals” and “pets” to set clearer limits about what is allowed.

Other proposed code changes include new construction requirements for tiny homes and a prohibition against signs that obscure building features in the downtown district.

Macomber encouraged people to continue providing feedback on the code revision process, whether at City Council meetings or through emails, phone calls or letters.

“This process takes months to complete, and we’ll provide more complete information as we move through the process before the Council is actually asked to vote on it,” Macomber said.