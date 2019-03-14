he mismatched roommate duo who make up “The Odd Couple” have been to Broadway, appeared on the big screen and starred in multiple sitcoms. Now, the classic clash of snob and slob is on its way to Kirksville’s Curtain Call Theatre.

The production’s director, Gina Rybkowski, said Curtain Call chose the play because it is a crowd-pleaser.

“Even though it was done in the '60s for the first time, it just never gets old,” Rybkowski said.

“The Odd Couple” stars two recently divorced men: neat, neurotic news writer Felix Ungar and sloppy, carefree sports writer Oscar Madison. In despair after his wife leaves him, Felix moves in with Oscar and quickly begins driving him crazy.

The plan, written by Neil Simon, was a Broadway hit and has been adapted into a film, a cartoon and three sitcoms, plus a number of stage revivals including a version with a female “odd couple.”

Rybkowski said the show’s core friendship has held continued appeal for audiences.

“They stand by each other and even if they can’t stand each other sometimes, they still love each other,” Rybkowski said.

“We were trying to find a director to do this show, and we could not find anyone to accept,” Rybkowski said. “I had just directed a show last year, and I was kind of wary about trying to do another one so quickly, because it is exhausting. It’s lovely, but it’s a lot of work.”

Rybkowski said she eventually recruited an assistant director, Mary McIntosh, and accepted the job. With little time left for the theatre’s traditional audition process, she recruited longtime Curtain Call performers for the roles.

The production stars Phil McIntosh as Oscar and Kyle Sterup as Felix.

“I have a fabulous cast,” Rybkowski said. “They have immediately taken to these roles and they’ve brought such life to them very quickly. These guys have taken on their characters so quickly, and that’s also because it’s a Neil Simon show — he just makes the characters so blatantly obvious that it’s easier to do.”

Rybkowski said her cast has coped well with a recording schedule complicated by harsh winter weather as well as cast members’ outside responsibilities.

“None of us are professionals, we’re all just community people who love theater,” Rybkowski said. “I do try to be very understanding of everyone’s conflicts they might have, and I do my rehearsal schedule accordingly.”

Rybkowski and her director also put together the production’s set, which helps bring the show’s 1960s time period to life.

“It’s been pretty non-stop,” Rybkowski said.

“The Odd Couple” will open March 22 with subsequent shows on March 23, 28, 29 and 30. All performances will begin at 7 p.m. at the Curtain Call Theatre. Tickets are available now at the Hy-Vee customer service counter.

Curtain Call is also currently raising money to purchase the building on W. Elizabeth Street where it holds performances.

“We have never had a home,” Rybkowski said. “We’ve done performances at the Round Barn, we’re done them at the Journal Printing Company — wherever they will let us in, we will be and try to perform. But that’s costly, because you have to pay for utilizing the space. If we had our own space we could utilize, we could get so much more done.”

For more information on the fundraising campaign or to make a donation, visit curtaincalltheatre.org.