Conservation and restoration are a priority for the Blue Springs Public Art Commission . This sentiment was expressed to the City Council on Monday by a delegation from the commission, led by Chairman Eleanor Frasier.

She and Board Member Ramon Magee brought to the council a “conservation and restoration policy” to be approved.

This policy, according to Frasier and Magee, formalizes the process to make repairs on pieces of art the city owns. Frasier said Blue Springs boasts the “largest collection of public art in Eastern Jackson County.”

“We should be very proud of that,” she said.

From 2000, when the commission was formed, to 2018, it has displayed 67 works of art in Blue Springs. Of these, 45 are on permanent display and are considered city assets. According to their presentation, the artwork assets owned by the city are now in excess of $1 million.

The policy presented by the commission is in order to protect those assets, and creates a formal procedure by which the art can be maintained and restored, allowing for a “task approval form” to be completed by the commission and submitted to the city for approval when a piece of public art requires maintenance.

According to council documents, the policy states that “conservation and restoration of public art may be accomplished by volunteers from corporate, civic or citizen group resources, City staff or through professional contractors hired by the City to perform the work.” Volunteers will sign up in advance, and a member of the Arts Commission will work with volunteers to guide their work. There is no minimum age for volunteers according to the proposal, and equipment will be provided.

Examples of required maintenance includes attention to surface damage present on several displays, based on photos in the powerpoint provided by the commission.